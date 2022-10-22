Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford: Why Her Brother Finneas ‘Approves Of Their ‘Electrifying Connection’ (Exclusive)

Billie Eilish’s romance with The Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford is heating up and it looks like the Grammy winner has the support of her big brother/collaborator Finneas! Finneas was hanging out with Billie and Jesse when the pair held hands at Halloween Horror Nights last week — which first sparked dating rumors as a video of it went viral — and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Finneas clearly “approves” of the relationship, as it makes his kid sister “so happy and giddy.”

“Jesse gets along flawlessly with [Billie’s] brother Finneas, who is so important to her,” the insider began. “Finneas approves of this, as he really loves seeing his sister so happy and giddy. Billie has gone through such amazing changes and growth in the past few years, and she is ready to be with a man who is on her same level. She says that Jesse is the perfect guy for her.”

“The chemistry between them is electrifying and everyone around them can see this,” the source continued. “They are both passionate about their music and Jesse treats Billie with so much respect and admiration. He does not look at her as a superstar or anything like that.”

Billie and Jesse have been spotted together quite a few times over the last couple weeks, per TMZ. Despite neither of them confirming that they are dating, with both stars being very private on Instagram, fans were quick to speculate. And their 9-year age difference raised eyebrows, with followers also pointing out that Jesse has known Billie since she was 15, sharing a photo of them together on Halloween in 2017. However, a second source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the age gap isn’t a worry for Billie.

“Billie and Jesse have known each other for years so even though they’ve only been dating a short while, she feels very comfortable with him,” explained the source. “Billie knows fans may be concerned over their age difference, but it really isn’t a concern of hers because they connect on so many levels. Plus, she’s turning 21 in a few months so there won’t be as many restrictions in terms of where they can hang out because she’ll be old enough at that point.”

The insider went on to say that above everything, including their musical connection, Billie “respects Jesse as a person.” They added, “Not only is he very successful as an artist, but he’s also incredibly smart and funny, and he treats her with nothing but respect. Things are still relatively new but it’s going really well so far.”

Meanwhile, Billie called it off with her rumored boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce in May after a one-year relationship. The actor and producer, 30, fired back at internet rumors that the surprise breakup was caused by his philandering ways. “Nobody cheated on anyone,” he wrote via Instagram. “Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

Their whirlwind romance began in April of 2021 and included PDA-filled walks, trips to Disneyland and an appearance at at Doja Cat’s birthday party. Matthew even tagged along during part of her tour in February of this year. “She was on the fence about this because she thought that he might get bored or that it would not be fun for him to tag along with her and watch her do the same show over and over,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. However, “her team thought that it would be a good thing for him to join because it would keep her less stressed.”