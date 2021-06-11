Billie Eilish & BF Matthew Tyler Vorce Enjoy A Magical Day At Disneyland — See Pics

Billie Eilish held onto a bag of snacks as partner Matthew Tyler Vorce walked behind her with some Disney merch in hand!

Billie Eilish, 19, enjoyed a day at Disneyland with boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce, 29! The “everything i ever wanted” singer showed off her blonde hair as she made her way through the park on Thursday, June 10 — see the photos on Daily Mail here. She opted for a loose fitting eggplant colored t-shirt and black pants, paired with white sneakers. Billie hung onto a bag of snacks and a water bottle in both hands, keeping the rest of her belongings in a mini backpack.

Matthew strolled slightly behind Billie with an iced Starbucks coffee in hand, along with a of merchandise from one of the in-park retailers. The actor channeled Billie’s laid back style with a casual ensemble of his own, choosing a gray t-shirt with a ’70s inspired stripe and black pants. He stayed comfy with a black pair of Nike sneakers on his feet, finishing the look with a side bag and incognito baseball cap. Both Matthew and Billie wore protective face masks due to COVID-19.

Billie hinted that she was in a relationship with the Return Home actor in her Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. She also appeared to hint at the budding romance in a video accompanying her stunning British Vogue cover, which she sported an exquisite Burberry bodysuit for. In the video, various famous friends and fans asked questions for the singer — including Dominic Fike. The musician inquired about the last time she did something for the first time, to which Billie revealed: “Yikes. The answer is really explicit, so I’m not going to answer with that…I went on a date for the first time yesterday, so there you go.”

Billie and Matthew were first photographed in April as they enjoyed a seemingly romantic getaway to Santa Barbara, California. The pair were out walking her pit bull named Shark as they enjoyed coffee drinks. At one point, Matthew affectionately placed his arm around Billie, who wore a Snoop Dogg sweatshirt and bike shorts. Billie was previously in a relationship with rapper 7: AMP — née Brandon Quention Adam — until June 2019.