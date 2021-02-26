Q: 5 Things To Know About Billie Eilish’s Ex-Boyfriend

One of the biggest revelations in ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’ is that the ‘Bad Guy’ singer had a boyfriend the public didn’t know about. Here’s the scoop on the rapper dubbed ‘Q,’ aka Billie Eilish’s ex.

Who knew that Billie Eilish was romantically involved with a rapper while she was becoming the biggest music star on the planet? Throughout Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Bit Blurry – the extensive documentary that chronicles her rise to fame with the release of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – the singer interacts with someone she calls “Q.” This “Q” is actually rapper 7:AMP and – SPOILER ALERT – he goes by a different moniker by the end of the doc: Billie Eilish’s ex-boyfriend.

Billie hasn’t spoken a lot about her love life, and when she has, it hasn’t been that positive. “My past boyfriends never made me feel desired,” she said in a 2020 interview with GQ. “None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody.” Billie has kept her dating history private, and she hasn’t used her platform to call out any of the boys that have done her wrong, so this intimate look at her relationship with “Q” is quite eye-opening. As the world now learns about Billie’s low-key relationship, here’s what you need to know about the man who has the title of Billie Eilish’s ex.

Who is “Q,” aka 7:AMP?

Billie refers to her semi-anonymous boyfriend in The World’s A Little Bit Blurry as “Q,” which is unfortunate for anyone who has witnessed the rise of Qanon. However, there’s a reason for this moniker. “Q,” aka 7:AMP (“seven amp”) is a rapper born Brandon Quention Adams, according to Genius. Brandon is also known as “Que,” “seven,” or “Q.” Born on June 4, 1996, 7:AMP/Q hails from Los Angeles. He first broke onto the scene in 2019 with his album BLEAUPRO, released by Eaze Music Group.

Have 7:AMP and Billie Worked On Any Music Together?

Billie and “Q,” aka 7:AMP, haven’t recorded any music together. However, Billie can be seen on the cover of BLEAUPRO. Billie Eilish fan accounts also shared images related to BLEAUPRO. One of the photos shows Billie tugging on 7:AMP’s necklaces, almost as if she was choking him while giving a cold stare to the camera. Another photo shows her using his hands to strangle him. A third photo is less violent, with 7:AMP resting his leg over Billie as she bends backward on her hands and feet.

Were Billie Eilish And Her Ex-Boyfriend In Love?

Billie and her then-boyfriend did use the “L-word” throughout The World’s A Little Bit Blurry. “You’re so fine,” “Q,” says to Billie during a phone call in the documentary. “I love you. I’m in love with you,” she says, and he tells her the same thing.

Later in the documentary, Billie’s brother Finneas asks her if she’s texting “Q.” She is. The two of them get on a phone later, and things get a bit dark. Billie is heard saying the following: “You didn’t drive home, right?” “You did?” “You said you wouldn’t do that.” “I’m mad that you did that sh-t.” I feel like you don’t take me seriously when I say that.” “I just want you safe.”

How Long Were Billie Eilish And Her Boyfriend Together?

It’s unclear when Billie and 7:AMP started dating, but he was part of one of the biggest moments of her life: her star-making appearance at Coachella in 2019. 7:AMP joins Billie in her trailer. She sings “Xanny” to him, and he’s blown away. However, after the Coachella performance, he is taken to the emergency room for a broken hand after punching a wall. “I’m trying to get him to go to therapy. He’s so self-destructive,” Billie says in the documentary. After passing her driving test, Billie wants to drive over to see her boyfriend, but her dad is reluctant to let her go. She and 7:AMP ultimately have another phone call. Billie tells her boyfriend that she misses him, and he responds with, “Let me call you when I’m done driving, babe.” Billie says she loves him and asks him to call her later. However, this appears to be the end of the road for their relationship.

Why Did Billie And Her Boyfriend Break Up?

“I just wasn’t happy,” Billie says in the documentary. “And I didn’t want the same things he wanted, and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things the other person couldn’t care less about. I don’t think that’s fair to you. I didn’t that was fair to him. And there was just a lack of… um, effort, I think? I literally was just like, ‘Dude, you don’t even have enough love to love yourself. You can’t love me, dude.’ And you don’t. Like, you think you do. I do love him, though, which is what made it harder.”

“I’m not over him,” Billie says in The World’s A Little Blurry. “I didn’t find someone else. I didn’t, like, stop having love for him. I just, like, spent time away from him for a little bit, and I was like, ‘Wow, I’m missing so much, because I’m like worried about you all the time, and I don’t want what you want. And you don’t want what I want.’ I don’t wanna fix him. I can’t fix him. I’ve tried.”