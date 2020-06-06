Billie Eilish Confesses That She Wears Baggy Clothes Because Her ‘Boyfriends Never Made Her Feel Desired’

Billie Eilish opened up about many aspects of her personal life in a very revealing interview.

Billie Eilish, 18, has captivated audiences with her great sounds, fantastic voice, and unique style as her star power continues to grow. The “Bad Guy” singer touched upon her appearance during her chat with GQ Magazine earlier this month where she revealed the dark reason behind her signature look. “Here’s a bomb for you: I have never felt desired,” she confessed. “My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody.”

The Grammy winner primarily doesn’t wear outfits that show off her body which is a reflection of her above statement. “I dress the way I dress as I don’t like to think of you guys — I mean anyone, everyone — judging it, or the size of it,” she said. There are exceptions though when it comes to her style. “But that doesn’t mean that I won’t wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before.”

Billie, like many others, have been using their platforms recently to vent their frustrations about President Donald Trump‘s reaction to George Floyd‘s death and the racial injustices that keep happening on a worldwide level. She categorically slammed him after he referred to the Minneapolis protesters as “thugs” in an expletive-ridden Instagram story in late May.

“OUR OWN PRESIDENT SAID THIS. OUR. OWN. PRESIDENT,” her caption read. “ARE YOU DEAD F**KING SERIUS????? EAT A HUGE F**KING D**K AND CHOKE ON IT.” Others who have passionately called out Trump in recent days include fellow singers Lady Gaga, 34, and Taylor Swift, 30.

She also protested for Black Lives Matter at a rally in Los Angeles on June 4 but kept a low profile while doing so. Billie posted a video on social media of her filming others kneeling on the ground and taking a moment of silence with some holding their fists in the air while others proudly displayed their signs.