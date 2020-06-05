After attending a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest on June 4, Billie Eilish shared an inspiring video of a moving moment from the event on Instagram.

Billie Eilish kept a low profile when she attended a protest for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles on June 4. She kept her presence at the protest off of social media, aside from one video, which she posted to her Instagram Story. Billie doesn’t appear in the video herself, as she’s filming the hundreds of other protesters who are joining her to fight against racial injustice.

Billie is at a protest for #BlackLivesMatter (via Instagram Story) pic.twitter.com/jyBnTYYexV — Billie Eilish Updates (@eilishupdates) June 5, 2020

In Billie’s video, hundreds of peaceful protesters are kneeling on the ground and taking in a moment of silence. Many held their fists in the air, while others held up signs. Billie panned her camera cross the large area to show the how widespread the group was. The 18-year-old has been extremely outspoken for the fight against racism following George’s death by a white police officer on May 25.

Billie waited several days to break her silence about George’s killing, but when she finally posted a statement on May 30, she went OFF. “If I hear one more white person say “all lives matter” one more f***ing time I’m going to lose my f***ing mind,” Billie wrote. “Will you shut the f*** up? No one is saying your life doesn’t matter. No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is literally saying anything at all about you…all you MFs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.”

She was also extremely outspoken regarding president Donald Trump’s response to the protests that broke out after George was killed. Billie was outraged over Trump’s tweet that said, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke with Governor Tim Walz and told him that the military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control, but when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Billie re-posted the tweets on her Instagram page with a series of ‘middle finger’ emojis. She also wrote, “Our own president said this. OUR. OWN. PRESIDENT. Are you serious???? THUGS????? Eat a huge f***ing d**k and choke on it.” Fans applauded her epic response and praised her for not staying silent.