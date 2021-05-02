Billie Eilish Rocks Gorgeous Burberry Lingerie & Trench Coat On Cover Of ‘British Vogue’ — See Pics

Welcome to a new Billie Eilish era! The ‘Bad Guy’ singer has ditched her usual baggy clothing for a pin up-style look on the latest cover of British Vogue.

It’s the summer of Billie Eilish! The Grammy-winner is entering a new era: she’s dyed her hair blonde, there’s new music on the way, and now, she has a whole new look. Billie posed for the latest cover of British Vogue, and stunned in a ’40s-inspired ensemble, styled by Dena Neustadter Giannini. On the cover, she wore a custom corset and skirt by Gucci, with a bra and panties by Agent Provocateur. Her newly blonde tresses were styled in tight curls, reminiscent of the post-World War ll era look. She also wore elbow-length latex gloves, and offered the camera a subtle smile.

She totally channeled old Hollywood stars like Lauren Bacall and Rita Hayworth throughout the shoot, as she rocked everything from lingerie to trench coats in the photos taken by Craig McDean. One snap showed the “Bad Guy” singer wearing an all beige outfit, featuring a custom Burberry corset and trench coat, along with thigh-high boots by one of Kim Kardashian‘s go-to brands, Mugler.

Billie, who is not only positioning herself as one of the defining voices of her generation, but also a fashion icon, stunned in a another custom Mugler look and a custom Alexander McQueen dress for the photoshoot. In the outlet’s cover story, the 19-year-old opened up about others people’s perception of her, and how teenage girls are upheld as mature moral arbiters. “It’s an insane thing. Young women, we’re expected to know and do everything, and be everyone’s mom when we’re like, 15,” she said.

“I used to not understand why age mattered. And, of course, you feel like that when you’re young, because you’re the oldest you’ve ever been. You feel like you’re so mature and you know everything.People forget that you can grow up and realize shit was f**ked up when you were younger.” She later added, “It doesn’t matter who you are, what your life is, your situation, who you surround yourself with, how strong you are, how smart you are. You can always be taken advantage of.”