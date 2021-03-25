See Pics

Billie Eilish Rocks $470 Gucci Bucket Hat & Oversized Polo Shirt After Debuting New Blonde Hair

Billie Eilish
Shutterstock
Billie Eilish Billie Eilish in concert, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London, UK - 04 Mar 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish is uncharacteristically dressed down but very noticeable because of her bright green hair as she steps out in Los Angeles. The Singer was seen stepping out with friends as she ran errands in Los Angeles. She was seen dressed in a monochromatic tan outfit and wore no make up. 11 Oct 2020 Pictured: Billie Eilish. Photo credit: the fly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA707061_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish is uncharacteristically dressed down but very noticeable because of her bright green hair as she steps out in Los Angeles. The Singer was seen stepping out with friends as she ran errands in Los Angeles. She was seen dressed in a monochromatic tan outfit and wore no make up. 11 Oct 2020 Pictured: Billie Eilish. Photo credit: the fly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA707061_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Billie Eilish poses for photographers upon arrival at Brit Awards 2020 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Evening Writer

Billie Eilish had yet another Gucci-on-Gucci moment in new photos. This time, the pop star’s new blonde hair matched her woven designer bucket hat!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Billie Eilish is paying homage to her favorite fashion house, Gucci, once again. The 19-year-old singer donned the Italian designer’s $470 GG logo raffia hat, which is a woven piece from the Gucci Cruise SS19 collection, for an Instagram photo that she appeared to post and then delete on Instagram on March 24. Billie paired the bucket hat with an oversized GG logo polo in a coordinating beige color.

Billie kept the beige theme rolling. In another photo, the “Bad Guy” singer rocked off-white, frayed jorts and knee-high white socks embellished with the same brown GG monogram as her polo, which she tucked into a pair of high-top white Converse sneakers.

Another notable outfit detail was Billie’s new blonde hair! The pop star debuted the platinum color — and Farrah Fawcett-esque haircut — in an Instagram video on March 17. Of course, she was wearing Gucci for the big reveal (a cardigan affixed with one big “G”). However, the hair color technically wasn’t new…just new to fans.

While Billie had been rocking green roots on her dark hair since July of 2019, she decided to change up her look by the beginning of 2021. Billie wasn’t ready to show off her blonde hair makeover to the world yet, though, so she turned her signature hair color into a wig and wore that in the meantime!

@billieeilish

♬ Lo Vas A Olvidar – Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA

As proof, Billie even wore her green-root wig in a TikTok and lifted it off her scalp. “This was in my drafts LOL my hair been blonde for like two months,” she captioned the video shared on March 17. It appears that just like her fans, Billie’s loving the blonde; she showed it off once again in an Instagram Story video posted on March 24.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish rocking Gucci with her old hair color at the LACMA Art + Film event in 2019. [Shutterstock]
While Billie’s hair underwent a major makeover, what remains constant is her passion for Gucci. She even rocked the label for a hike in Los Angeles! In a photo posted to Instagram on March 9, the Grammy-winning artist rocked what appeared to be a puffer jacket from the Gucci x The North Face collection and a GG logo bucket hat.