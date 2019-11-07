Billie Eilish Debuts An Edgy New Mullet Haircut — See Before & After Pics

Billie Eilish ditched her layered lob when she debuted a brand new mullet hairdo at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 4.

Billie Eilish, 17, is known for constantly switching up her look and while she has rocked a black with neon green highlighted lob for the past year, she debuted a new look. The Bad Guys singer showed off a fresh mullet haircut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 4, when she rocked a custom blue Gucci ensemble. Her new haircut features shoulder-length black hair while the top of her head was cut into a short bowl cut that framed her head like a crown and was dyed a neon green. While the mullet is one of the hairstyles that was popular in the ’80s, the look quickly fell out of style and thankfully, never made a return. However, Billie does whatever she wants, and even she can make a mullet like kind of cool and edgy.

Billie’s new haircut was actually not done on purpose, as she told a TMZ reporter, “Mullet? What do you mean mullet? You know what happened? Somebody dyed my hair and they burned half of it off. It’s not on purpose though. I’m growing that s**t out.” Despite Billie’s hairstyle being an accident, celebrity hair makeovers have been super popular this year and tons of our fave stars have been trying out the look.

Just recently, Lady Gaga, 33, Demi Lovato, 27, and Ashlee Simpson, 35, all decided to dye their hair different shades of pink. Gaga showed off her new pink hair on Instagram on Oct. 6, when she posted a photo of herself with bright bubblegum pink, side-swept hair, done by her longtime hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras. Demi also tried out the pink trend on Oct. 1, when her hair was done by hairstylist, Paul Norton, who styled her hair using Unite Hair Lazer Straight. Her jet black hair was in it’s usual sleek, straight bob which frames her face, but the ends looked like they were lightly dipped in neon pink paint.

Meanwhile, Ashlee showed off her new pastel pink locks on Oct. 24, done by Riawna Capri of Nine Zero One Salon in LA, and it was done down in effortless beach waves, with the top of her head a lighter shade than her ends, which faded into a darker shade. From Billie to Demi – there have been so many celebrity hair makeovers this year and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!