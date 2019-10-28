Ashlee Simpson Ditches Blonde Locks & Debuts Pastel Pink Hair For Fall — Before & After Pics

Ashlee Simpson ditched her famous platinum blonde hair for new pastel pink locks & her new look is quickly becoming the hottest fall hair trend!

Ashlee Simpson, 35, shocked us all when she debuted a brand new pastel pink hairdo on October 24. The singer has had platinum blonde hair for years, so it was a total surprise when she debuted this new pink color. Her hair was done by Riawna Capri of Nine Zero One Salon in LA, and it was done down in effortless beach waves, with the top of her head a lighter shade than her ends, which faded into a darker shade. Riawna posted the photo of Ashlee with the caption, “All smiles for my beautiful babe Ashlee Simpson with her fresh new hue #PumpkinPink! Are you loving this smokey, dusty pink as much as we do!? Well, there’s no better time to change up your hair than Halloween time! How To Get The Look: (once you’re a lovely bright blonde) using Joico Intensity mix 2/3 Rose Gold with 1/3 Bronze and a dash of Blush. Dilute that entire formula with equal amounts of conditioner. Apply to dry hair and let sit for 20 mins, and that’s it!”

Ashlee is just one of the many celebrities who has been switching up their hairstyles for fall. Not only are tons of stars dying their hair different colors, but pink is becoming one of the most popular hues. Lady Gaga, 33, just debuted new pink hair on Instagram on Oct. 6. The singer posted a photo of herself with bright pink, side-swept hair, which is more of a bubblegum pink than it is neon and it was done by her longtime hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras. Before debuting her new blonde locks, Gaga was rocking her classic platinum blonde hair, and for the occasion, she blew out her hair in voluminous old Hollywood waves.

Aside from Ashlee and Gaga, Demi Lovato, 27, tried out the pink trend on Oct. 1, when her hair was done by hairstylist, Paul Norton, who styled her hair using Unite Hair Lazer Straight. Her jet black hair was in it’s usual sleek, straight bob which frames her face, but the ends looked like they were lightly dipped in neon pink paint.

