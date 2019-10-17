Demi Lovato’s Hair Makeover: She Shows Off Sleek New Bob In Selfie — Before & After Pics

Demi Lovato just switched up her look for the second time this month when she debuted a gorgeous, sleek new bob on Oct. 16.

Demi Lovato, 27, has been experimenting with her hair recently and her latest look may just be our favorite. The singer debuted a sleek new bob on Instagram on October 16, and her new cut is super sophisticated. Demi’s new hair is totally jet black, while her bob is angled and one side grazes her jawline, while the other frames her face at the top of her neck. Her hair was done by Amber Maynard Bolt, hairstylist at Nine Zero One Salon, and it suits Demi perfectly.

This is the second time Demi has switched up her look this month and just a few weeks ago, she debuted hot pink ends on Instagram on October 1. Her hair was done by hairstylist, Paul Norton, who styled her hair using Unite Hair Lazer Straight. Her jet black hair was in its usual straight bob, which was longer than her current cut, but the ends looked like they were lightly dipped in neon pink paint. Meanwhile, she showed off her new ‘do while rocking matching neon pink eyeshadow by makeup artist, Etienne Ortega.

Demi isn’t the only one changing her hair this season and lately tons of celebrities have been undergoing makeovers. Just yesterday, on Oct. 16, Britney Spears, 37, debuted a new platinum blonde color. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga, 33, also recently went pink when she showed off new pastel hair on Oct. 6.

Other stars who dyed their hair recently include Bella Hadid, 22, who dyed her blonde hair jet black, Cardi B, 27, who debuted a blonde bob last week, Dua Lipa, 24, who chose to go strawberry blonde, Ashley Benson, 29, and so many more which you can see when you click through the gallery above!