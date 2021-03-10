Billie Eilish Goes Hiking In Head-To-Toe Gucci, Complete With Bucket Hat & Puffer Jacket

Billie Eilish’s world is a ‘little blurry,’ but judging by the expensive and MASSIVE coat and hat she wore while hiking, her world must also be a little hot!

The temperature in Los Angeles on Tuesday (March 9) was 63-degrees F and sunny, but you wouldn’t know that from looking at Billie Eilish’s outfit. The “Therefore I Am” singer shared a shot of her outdoor adventure to her Instagram and offered no real explanation except for the smiley-face emoticon in the picture’s description. In the shot, Billie, 19, is sporting a giant puffer jacket, likely from the Gucci x The North Face collection. While it’s currently unavailable through Gucci, the secondary market has it priced anywhere from $7,000 to $10.7k. The GG canvas bucket hat that Billie’s sporting will set you back about $530, but who can put a price on keeping the sun out of your eyes?

Billie continues to be a fashion icon for Zoomers. She recently unleashed “THE WORLD’S A LITTLE BLURRY’ COLLECTION” on Feb. 24, in conjunction with the release of her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name. (Billie actually wore the same monochromatic Gucci ensemble to the documentary’s premiere event, according to PopSugar.) The new fashion line contained pieces that mimicked Billie’s trademark ‘oversized streetwear’ vibe while throwing in some “Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill”-manga designs into some of the pieces. “we’ve worked hard to create custom shapes, paying extra attention to all the details. You might notice the prices are a little higher, but that’s because this is a big step in making my clothing more sustainable,” wrote Billie, noting that her line is made from “organic fabrics” grown domestically in the United States.

“I dress the way I dress as I don’t like to think of you guys — I mean anyone, everyone — judging it, or the size of it,” Billie said in a 2020 chat with GQ, explaining why she dresses in oversized clothing. “But that doesn’t mean that I won’t wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before.” Shortly after that interview, Billie did step out in public in a spaghetti-strap tank top, which caused the Internet to flip out over seeing the body often underneath yards and yards of fabric.

“I think that the people around me were more worried about it than I was, because the reason I used to cut myself was because of my body,” Billie said in a January interview with Vanity Fair. “To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body.” Billie has gone on the record to say that her struggles with body-image have resulted in her covering herself up but revealed that she’s in a better spot mentally. “I was really, really glad though, mainly, that I’m in this place in my life, because if that had happened three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship.”