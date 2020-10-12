Billie Eilish Rocks $55 Yeezy Slides In Rare Photos Of Singer Out & About

Singer Billie Eilish keeps such a low profile that photos of any outing in L.A. are a rare treat for her fans. She donned hard to get Yeezy slides on a weekend trip out to meet friends.

The summer heat in Southern California typically bleeds into the autumn months, and it’s enough that even Billie Eilish is actually dressing for 90 degree temps. The Grammy winning singer is almost always seen in quirky baggy outfits, but made a rare exception on Oct. 11 while running errands around Los Angeles. The 18-year-old wore a figure-flattering nude tank top, along with taupe drawstring sweat-shorts. She was also sporting some very enviable footwear.

Billie was rocking charcoal grey Yeezy slides on her feet, along with tan patterned socks. While the shoes are a steal at $55 — especially compared to the much higher prices of other Kanye West brand footwear — they are nearly impossible to come by for most fans of the slides. The shoes typically sell out immediately, and end up on Yeezy resale sites such as stockx where they cost $230 on up to $425 depending on the size.

If Billie was looking to go incognito for her outing, her neon green hair color gave her away immediately. She wore it pulled back and up in a bun, where her jet-black ends were noticeable. The “everything i wanted” singer went makeup free for her day out, and hopefully she wore plenty of sunscreen to protect her fair skin.

Billie started the year on one of the highest notes any musician could ever have, sweeping the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26 with six wins, including the top categories of Best New Artist, Song and Record of the Year for “bad guy”, and Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Then just under two months later, lockdown began due to COVID-19, which put an end to Billie’s touring for the year.

The teenage music phenom been productive while in quarantine. She released the dreamy and uplifting single “My Future” co-written with her brother Finneas O’Connell on July 30. Billie wrote an e-mail to fans explaining, “We wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine. It’s a song that’s really, really personal and special to me. When we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at — hopeful, excited and a craaaazy amount of self reflection and self growth. But recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what’s happening in the world now. I hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves,” she explained.

Billie has also been active in the upcoming Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election. As an 18-year-old, she gets to vote for the very first time. She was featured on the third night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, August 19, with a stirring performance of “My Future” while urging viewers in a taped message to reject President Donald Trump and vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess,” Billie said. “Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, and not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Silence is not an option and we can’t sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives depend on it, because they do.”