Snoop Dogg Disses Kanye West’s Latest Yeezy Shoes: They Look Like ‘Jail Slippers’

Kim Kardashian showed off the latest Yeezy shoes for kids on Instagram on Oct. 17, and Snoop Dogg had some choice words about the newest design.

Snoop Dogg, 47, is one of the coolest cats on the block, but you probably won’t see him repping the latest Yeezys anytime soon. In a Instagram story, Kim Kardashian, 38, showed off Kanye’s, 42, latest Yeezy product — which are slides made for kids — and the rapper and cookbook author couldn’t resist commenting on the new footwear design. “She been getting dudes out of jail now he gone sell jail slippers 😂😂. W. T. F. None of my bidness 🐸,” Snoop commented on a video that was reposted by The Shade Room, which you can see here.

Other celebs and social media users were also confused about Kanye’s latest Yeezys design. “This man bout to sell y’all $2 Prison slippers for $500? 😂🤷🏽‍♂️😩,” rapper Milan Christopher commented, while a social media user named DJ Dre wrote, “They look like you can get them free at the hospital idk yo 😂🤦🏾‍♂️.” Other Instagram users were also left scratching their heads about the unique and simple design of the slides. “Those county slippers dubbbb I still got my old ones just tell everybody they Yeezy slippers 😂😂,” one user wrote, while another said, “Crocs+✂️= Yeezy slides.”

Although Yeezys will generally set you back hundreds of dollars, there’s no word on how much these slides will cost. That said, many social media users refuse to pay more than a few bucks for the Croc-like sandals. “They sell those at Ti Màche for $5 a pair,” one user wrote, while another mentioned, “Kim gtfoh with that sh$t!!! Talking bout kids slides🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ they at your local Walmart for 5.99 and probably the dollar store for 1.99🤦🏽‍♀️.”

A few weeks ago, Kim and her two girls — North, 6, and Chicago, 1 — stepped out in Yeezys while in Detroit to support Kanye at his album listening party on Sept. 30. It’s no secret Kanye’s family supports him in everything he does, so we’ll be on the lookout to see which of his kids will be the first to sport the new Yeezy slides.