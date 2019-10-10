Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was Baptized With Her ‘Babies’ In Armenia & Shares Pics With North West

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s children weren’t the only ones to participate in a symbolic Christian sacrament! Kim was also baptized during the family’s trip to Armenia.

Kim Kardashian, 38, was right there with her children during their baptism in Armenia — literally! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she was also baptized at Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat, Armenia on Oct. 6, amid a family trip to the Kardashians’ ancestral homeland. Four days after the ceremony, Kim shared new photos of the KKW Beauty owner and her daughter, North West, 6, holding hands inside the candle-lit church. In a second photo, Kim and North even wore matching gray veils — you can see the pictures, here!

“Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip,” Kim wrote in the caption of her Oct. 10 post. “So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.” In addition to North, Kim brought her kids Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 5 mos., to the baptismal ceremony — however, it’s unclear if North participated in the sacrament, since she was already baptized in Jerusalem in 2015.

Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, also tagged along for the pilgrimage, in addition to the Kourt’s kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 4. The group was photographed walking to the church on Sunday, with most dressed in white — meanwhile, Kim was dressed up in a cowl neck gray dress, and Penelope matched in a gray jumpsuit. Spectators also captured videos of the famous entourage making their way to the ceremony!

After the baptisms, the family headed to the Armenian capital of Yerevan where Kim took the stage at the World Congress on Information Technology 2019 on Oct. 7. Venture capitalist Magdalene Yesil interviewed the reality television star, and Kim later joined a panel discussion with Reddit co-founder/Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian, PicsArt founder Hovhannes Avoyan and Giphy founder Alex Chung.