Billie Eilish Rocks Casual Oversized Velour Sweatsuit At The 2020 BRIT Awards

Billie Eilish stole the show at the 2020 BRIT Awards in London on Feb. 18, when she looked casually chic in her oversized, tan outfit on the red carpet!

Billie Eilish, 18, made quite the statement on the red carpet at the 2020 BRIT Awards in London on February 18 when she arrived in this ensemble. For the occasion, Billie opted to go casual when she wore head-to-toe Burberry. She threw on a baggy tan velour crewneck sweatshirt with lace-up detailing at the neck and hem. She paired the sweater with the matching skinny leg velvet joggers and threw on an oversized tan Burberry trench coat that showed off the classic plaid detailing on the inside of the coat.

She accessorized her look with a pair of chunky sneakers, plaid Burberry socks, a clear visor hat, and massively long nails. Billie’s nails were painted in the plaid Burberry design, while the singer opted out of any makeup, letting her green-dyed hair down and parted in the middle in loose, natural waves. Billie was the star of the show as she is nominated for one of the most highly coveted awards of the night – International Female Solo Artist. Not only did Billie look super cool in her red carpet ensemble, but the singer is also set to take the stage to perform her hit song.

Whenever it comes to Billie’s style, she always manages to surprise us on the red carpet with her quirky outfits. She chooses to wear whatever she wants and rarely ever wears a dress. Seeing what Billie is going to wear to an event is always so exciting and while her outfit was a bit casual, we still respect her for being daring on the carpet.

