Billie Eilish Rocks A Plaid Mini Skirt & More While Debuting New Clothing Collection

Billie Eilish shared a series of photos of herself rocking various clothing from her new ‘The World’s a Little Blurry’ merchandise collection and revealed her hope for ‘investing in more high quality items’ for her fans.

Billie Eilish, 19, is looking gorgeous in her latest Instagram photos! The singer took to the social media platform to share pics of herself modeling various pieces from her new “The World’s a Little Blurry” clothing collection along with a lengthy caption about the process she went through when choosing what to include. The casual and stylish items are definitely ones that prove to be truly memorable and her fans are thrilled about them! Check out the pics HERE!

In some of the pics, Billie’s wearing a red plaid skirt along with a black and red graphic hoodie. She paired the look with black knee-high boots that tied up. She also rocked a black skirt and red and black graphic hoodie in other pics and added white leg warmers and black platform boots.

In addition to Billie, there were photos of other people modeling the clothing. Another item was a white and red T-shirt and matching pants that had heart graphics and “billie” on them. The talented artist‘s caption for the post gave a lot of details into the new items and why they’re special.

“‘THE WORLD’S A LITTLE BLURRY’ COLLECTION IS OUT NOW🥀🥀🥀everything in this line (besides the socks) are made from organic fabrics!” she enthused. “all grown without pesticides which is better for the environment. everything is made in the USA (mostly in california) which supports our homegrown economy and saves on international shipping, meaning it’s more sustainable.”

“we’ve worked hard to create custom shapes, paying extra attention to all the details. you might notice the prices are a little higher, but that’s because this is a big step in making my clothing more sustainable👼 my hope is that by investing in more high quality items they will last for a much longer time, and we can all buy and consume less,” she continued. “this is so important to me and i hope you love it as much as i do. i want to thank @daf for saving me by coming on board and bringing all this to life.& TO OSIRIS FOR INSPIRING ME TO BE WHO I AM. @bloodyosiris THANK YOU BOTH FOR BEING A PART OF THIS. love you guys. enjoy.🧚”

Billie, who is known for sharing eye-catching pics of herself in stylish clothing, like in the post above, got her fans’ attention with her new collection and many of them complimented her in the comments. “Omg Billie!” one fan exclaimed while another wrote, “Skirt skirt skirt.” A third told her she “looks like a doll” and a fourth said, “This is perfect.”