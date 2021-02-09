Billie Eilish Stuns In A Tank Top While Celebrating Her Puppy’s 1st Birthday — See Cute New Video

Billie Eilish shared a series of videos to Instagram while celebrating her ‘sweet rescue baby’s first birthday on Feb. 9 and one of them showed him adorably snuggling with her as she wore a white tank top.

Billie Eilish, 19, is showing off new gorgeous clips of herself while honoring her rescue dog’s first birthday. The singer took to her Instagram page and story to post various videos of some memorable moments with the pup and one of them showed him adorably snuggling her as she laid back looking stylish with her green and black hair and a white tank top. He was propped up on her with his little paws in the clip before he jumped down and she laughed.

In the post on her page, which can be seen below, there were videos of the pooch having fun with her on car rides, in backyards, on her lap, and in his cozy bed. There was also an eye-catching one of Billie riding a scooter as the enthusiastic baby ran after her.

“my sweet rescue baby boy was born a year ago today🥳🥳 you have made my life 1000x better happy birfday little shark🥰 (& if you’re thinking about fostering or adopting… this is your sign),” the “Ocean Eyes” crooner captioned the post.

Shortly after Billie shared her post for her dog’s birthday, her fans shared their own birthday wishes and kind words in the comments. “omfg who else can’t believe that he’s one year old already?😭” one fan asked while another wrote, “you also made my life so much better!! thank you for the birthday post😊.” A third wished, “happy birthday Sharkie boy 🥺💕” and many more left birthday-related emojis like confetti, balloons, and cake.

Before Billie celebrated her dog’s birthday, she got attention for matching her wardrobe with her neon green hair color. In a series of photos on Jan. 27, she flaunted an oversized hoodie in the eye-catching color as well as similarly colored pants and boots as she posed while standing outside. She also had on neon green-framed sunglasses, proving she can make just about any color or outfit look cool.

We look forward to seeing more stylish posts from Billie as she continues to be one of the most unique and admirable young stars today!