See Pics

Billie Eilish Debuts Gorgeous Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover: See Pics

billie
Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA, on 09 February 2020. | usage worldwide Photo by: Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Billie Eilish No Time To Die music video. File photo dated 18/02/20 of Billie Eilish, who has teased the music video for James Bond title track No Time To Die ahead of its long-awaited release. Issue date: Thursday October 1, 2020. The song arrived in February ahead of the film's expected April release date. See PA story SHOWBIZ Eilish. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:55808835 (Press Association via AP Images)
Billie Eilish arrives at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards red carpet held at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
16 August 2019, Hamburg: The US-American singer Billie Eilish during an interview at the music and art festival "MS Dockville". Eilish was one of the stars at the three-day festival in the Wilhelmsburg district. Photo by: Jonas Walzberg/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Billie Eilish is blonde! The Grammy winner has debuted a totally new hair look, after rocking black and green locks for the past year.

Billie Eilish has given fans their first glimpse of her new hair color! She took to Instagram on March 17 to debut her latest look — platinum blonde. “Can you guess what color?” she wrote on her IG story, before sharing a post to her feed of the new ‘do. “pinch me” she captioned the selfie, which showed her rocking bright blonde hair, styled in a fluffy blowout with curtain bangs. Billie wore a black hoodie in the snap, along with a beige bag around her chest, as she looked away from the camera.

“YES MAAM,” one fan commented, while thousands of others dropped fire and heart eye emojis. It comes just a few days after the 19-year-old hitmaker took home the award for Record of the Year at the 2021 Grammys. The pop star, who won just about every major award at the 2020 awards ceremony, continued her winning streak this year, and insisted on sharing the spotlight with fellow breakout artist, Megan Thee Stallion“You deserve this. You had a year that I think is untoppable. You are a queen… Genuinely, this goes to her,” Billie said during the show, with her collaborator and big brother Finneas, 23, by her side.

“Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion, please?” she added. Megan’s hit song “Savage” earned the artist three Grammys, including Best New Artist, Rap Song and Rap Performance. Nevertheless, it’s clear she was shocked by the shoutout! In true Billie form, she showed off her trademark unique style on the red carpet with super long nails matching her mask, hat, pants and top.

billie eilish

She later performed “Everything I Wanted” while rocking an oversized green top and pants adorned with diamonds. It’s clear the small crowd were loving the performance — even Harry Styles who was seen grooving to the song. Billie’s brother, Finneas, also played nearby on a keyboard, while wearing a very similar outfit.