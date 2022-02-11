Exclusive

Why Billie Eilish Brought BF Matthew Tyler Vorce On Tour After Being ‘On The Fence’ About It

Initially, Billie Eilish thought her boyfriend ‘might get bored’ on her 7-month world tour. A source explains why the superstar changed her tune and brought him along for the ride.

Billie Eilish, 20, is currently performing at venues all over the world on her Happier Than Ever Tour, which kicked off on Feb. 3 and concludes in September. The Grammy winner’s boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce, 29, has tagged along for the months-long journey, an Interscope Records source EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to HollywoodLife. The insider also said that although the couple “are quite serious,” Billie originally had no intentions of bringing Matthew on her tour.

“She was on the fence about this because she thought that he might get bored or that it would not be fun for him to tag along with her and watch her do the same show over and over,” our source said.

Billie Eilish at Variety Hitmakers Presented by Peacock event in LA on Dec. 4

However, Billie changed her mind because “her team thought that it would be a good thing for him to join because it would keep her less stressed.” The source went on, “He is always extremely polite around her people, and he stays out of the way. He lets Billie always have the spotlight and the two of them are a good match for each other. They compliment each other well and she is very content with her relationship being private. At the end of the day, when all is said and done, Billie gets to come home to someone who cares deeply for her and who she loves very much.”

The “Bad Guy” hitmaker still hasn’t confirmed her new romantic relationship. But she’s been spotted out with Matthew, first at Disneyland in June and then getting cozy at Doja Cat‘s star-studded 26th birthday bash on Oct. 21. Billie did allude to the romance when she graced the cover of British Vogue and answered questions in a video segment. When asked about the last time she did something for the first time, Billie said, “Yikes. The answer is really explicit, so I’m not going to answer with that. I went on a date for the first time yesterday, so there you go.”

It’s unclear how Billie and Matthew linked up. And unfortunately we may never know, since Billie’s known to keep her personal life under the radar. “I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had — with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see — I regret,” Billie told Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast in 2020. “I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like ‘What if it goes bad?’”