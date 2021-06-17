Billie Eilish Opens Up About Discreetly Dating Again After Breakup With Brandon Adams

After Billie Eilish’s troubled relationship with Brandon ‘7:AMP’ Adams was spotlighted in her documentary, the singer says she’s trying to have a ‘normal’ love life – which includes ‘discreet’ dates with Matthew Tyler Vorce.

Billie Eilish says her life as “normal as hell” to Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos for the magazine’s “The Hot List 2021.” In the feature, Billie, 19, is described as doing things any normal teenager would do. She’s watching The Flight Attendant, New Girl, and the Twilight saga. She’s getting tattoos. She’s also “going on first dates again, as discreetly as possible,” per Spanos. While the article doesn’t mention Billie’s new love, Matthew Tyler Vorce, it does discuss the “Lost Cause” singer’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Brandon “7:AMP” Adams.

Brandon – who also goes by Q – was featured in The World’s a Little Blurry, Billie’s 2021 documentary. Recorded over the span of 2018 to 2020, the film showed Billie’s tumultuous relationship with Brandon. Fan backlash was so intense that Billie had to tell her followers to leave Brandon and his family alone on social media. The documentary, Billie tells Rolling Stone, was “a microscopic, tiny, tiny little bit of that relationship. Nobody knows about any of that, at all. I just wish people could just stop and see things and not have to say things all the time.”

“I don’t like to share that part of my life, and I was not planning on sharing that part of my life ever,” she told Rolling Stone about the documentary. She and Brandon broke up in 2019, and she spent the following two years learning how to exist as a single person. “I didn’t know how before,” she says, “which is ironic because I had never been in a relationship that allowed me to really exist with that person anyway. My emotion always is because of somebody else’s, and that had been such a big pain in the ass.” Billie says she’s attempting to grow out of that mentality. “You heal eventually.”

Billie also denounced theories that “Your Power,” the first single off her upcoming sophomore release, Happier Than Ever, is about Brandon. “Everybody needs to shut up,” she says. Instead, the songs on the upcoming album are “a mosaic of experience, ripped from her own life and those of people she knows,” according to Rolling Stone.

Shortly after “Your Power” was released, many women shared their own experiences with sexual and emotional abuse. “I feel like people actually really, really listened to the lyrics,” she said. “I was scared for it to come out because it’s my favorite song I’ve ever written. I felt the world didn’t deserve it.” As for the reaction that she hopes for once the rest of Happier Than Ever is released? “I hope people break up with their boyfriends because of it,” she says, slightly joking. “And I hope they don’t get taken advantage of.”