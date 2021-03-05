Billie Eilish Begs Fans To Be ‘Nice’ To Her Ex-Boyfriend 7:AMP After New Doc Shows Their Troubled Romance

Billie Eilish asked fans ‘protecting’ her to also be ‘nice’ after her ex-boyfriend, 7:AMP, wrote that he refuses to be ‘bashed.’

Billie Eilish is asking fans to be “nice” — even if they have good intentions — amid backlash surrounding her past relationship with Brandon “Q” Adams. Billie’s troubled romance with the 24-year-old rapper (who goes by the stage name of 7:AMP) played out in her new Apple TV+ documentary The World’s a Little Blurry, which led fans to direct their criticism at Brandon. After he broke his silence, writing he “refuse[s] to be bashed,” Billie appeared to come to the defense of her ex in her own Instagram Story message.

Billie Eilish reminds fans to be nice after her ex-boyfriend posted Instagram stories defending himself amid #TheWorldsALittleBlurry documentary: "to the fansssss🥰 remember to be nice to people no matter what! i love you guys thank you for protecting me but be nice!!" pic.twitter.com/LeisxixMhC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 2, 2021

“Remember to be nice to people no matter what! I love you guys thank you for protecting me but be nice!!,” Billie wrote on her Instagram Story on March 2, according to a screenshot shared by @PopCrave. The “Bad Guy” singer added a GIF of a cupid holding a heart.

Billie’s PSA arrived after her ex defended himself on his own Instagram Story. “People fail to realize I’ve been dealing with my brother’s death,” he wrote, according to the screenshot of his Instagram Story seen above. Brandon added, “Especially around that time when it was fresh. Sometimes you have to be alone to cope. Sometimes people disagree and don’t want the same things as one another.”

“It’s on you to understand there’s several points of view to a situation,” Brandon’s message continued. “Anyone who knows me knows where my heart is. I stay with a smile on my face even when I’m hurting. We push through the pain. [No love is ever lost.] But I refuse to be bashed.” In a follow-up slide, he added, “Theres always 2 sides to a situation.”

In Billie’s new documentary, the pop star admitted that she “just wasn’t happy” in her relationship with Brandon that ended by the end of the documentary. “I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about,” Billie said while reflecting on their romance. She continued, “I don’t think that’s fair to you. I don’t think that’s fair to him. There was just a lack of effort. I was literally like, ‘Dude, you don’t have enough love to love yourself so you can’t love me, dude. And you don’t…[Billie laughed]…You think you do.'”