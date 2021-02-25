Billie Eilish Tears Up Over Justin Bieber’s Heartfelt Text In Doc & Admits She ‘Cried In His Arms’

Billie Eilish has always been a Belieber. In her new documentary, Billie cries reading a text from Justin Bieber after meeting at Coachella. He tells Billie that her love for him ‘touched my heart.’

Billie Eilish, 19, will be the first to tell you that she’s a Justin Bieber fan. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, Billie meets Justin for the first time at Coachella in 2019 after her performance. They meet in the middle of a huge crowd, and she’s initially too shy to hug him. She’s overwhelmed with emotions. Eventually, she does embrace Justin, and they hug for a very long time.

On the way back to her hotel, she tears up talking about the epic moment. “I literally cried in his arms for like 5 minutes,” she says. Later, Justin sends her a profound text message from the heart that has Billie crying while she reads it.

“It’s moments like tonight where I’m reminded what I mean to people,” Justin’s text begins. “Your love for me touched my heart. You are so special. Not for what you can do, but for who you are. Remember that. I am so impressed by your aura and presence. You carry a heavy calling. You are an idol to so many. I’m excited to watch you flourish. You are beyond special. Thank you for tonight. It meant just as much to me as it meant to you. I also want to let you know that it feels like yesterday… It feels like yesterday I was singing… Oh, yesterday I was 15 singing ‘One Time,’ and now I’m 25 and that was 10 years ago, and it flew by like a flash. Enjoy every minute of what you are experiencing. Embrace it all, believe you are great, but not greater than anyone.”

Earlier in the documentary , Billie learns that Justin wants to collaborate with her. He DMs her and she asks her family how she should reply. It’s Justin Bieber, after all. She doesn’t want to say no to a collaboration with him.

“He could ask me to kill my dog and I would,” Billie admits. She doesn’t think she could handle a new song with him because she’s such a fan. She decides she wants him to jump on a “Bad Guy” remix . She responds to his DM with, “You could literally hop on this song and just say ‘poop’ and I’d be happy with it.” Justin and Billie do collaborate on a “Bad Guy” remix, and it became an instant hit when it dropped in July 2019.