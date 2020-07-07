Billie Eilish Confesses Her Justin Bieber Obsession Was So Intense She Used To ‘Sob’ Listening To His Music

Billie Eilish’s mom revealed in a candid interview that she and Billie‘s dad almost sent their daughter to ‘therapy’ over the singer’s love for Justin Bieber.

Billie Eilish, 18, is just like everyone else and has sobbed listening to Justin Bieber songs! During a July 3rd episode of the “bad guy” singer’s me & dad radio on Apple Music, Billie‘s mom, Maggie Baird revealed that she and Billie‘s dad, Patrick O’Connell, almost sent their daughter to “therapy” over Billie’s excessive love for the “Sorry” singer.

“Driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing,” Maggie said on the radio show about Justin‘s “As Long As You Love Me”. “It was either Marina and the Diamonds or this, sobbing. Not just this, it was all of Justin Bieber… Any Justin Bieber song, but I just happen to remember this one really well, and the video, and Billie talking to me about it, and being excited that it was coming out and just crying and crying,” her mom confessed. “Everyone knows the whole Billie-Justin Bieber thing, but this song was a big part of it.”

“I would watch the music video for this song and just sob,” the Grammy Award-winner added, before playing the song. “I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber,” Maggie admitted. This confession even surprised Billie, who quipped, “You did?! Oh that’s embarrassing.”

Billie shared a link to her radio show on Twitter and received rave reviews from fans. “My favorite family you guys are the cutest,” one follower responded after listening to the show. “Seriously tho Billie has the best parents ever!” another user commented.

billie eilish with hailey and justin bieber! pic.twitter.com/sYl1CDu3jX — Billie Eilish Philippines (@BillieEilishPH) April 15, 2019

It’s well documented that Billie was Justin’s number one fan while growing up and she finally got to meet him at Coachella in April 2019. Just hours after Justin tweeted to say that he was “proud” of Billie’s debut performance at the festival, the pair were seen hanging out during Ariana Grande’s headline set. Footage posted on social media shows the pair hugging each other as they meet for the first time, before they’re seen enjoying a dance off.