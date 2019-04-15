Justin Bieber Hits Up Coachella With Hailey & Kendall 4 Yrs. After They Last Attended Together

It’s not Coachella unless Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, and Kendall Jenner go! The trio went to the fest together for the first time in AGES, and they did it up right.

Reunited, and it feels so good! Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and Justin Bieber all love Coachella, but for the past four years, they’ve all done the festival separately or in pairs. Not this year, though! The trio spent Coachella 2019 joined at the hips, and they looked like they were having a blast. Justin took the cutest pic of his wife and Kendall posing at a Coachella performance wearing some… unique face masks emblazoned with the Drew logo. As in, Justin’s new clothing line. Justin was wearing a white surgical mask. Though he didn’t caption the pic, Kendall commented, “gangs back.”

They also connected with another friend at the fest. Justin revealed that they were seeing their buddy Jaden Smith perform. He sweetly captioned his pic, “proud doesn’t begin to describe how I feel.” Aww! Hailey revealed on her page that they also hit the Billie Eilish show, which seemed incredible. At some point, the ladies split up with Justin, who was probably doing his own thing, while they hit up an after party. They were spotted walking arm in arm around on the first day of the Indio, CA fest, April 12, looking effortlessly cool in plain tees, and leather leggings (Kendall) and cargo pants (Hailey). Not everything went smoothly during their vacation, though. They went to the same party as Jordyn Woods!

Yeah, that happened! Luckily, they weren’t forced to interact with the woman who allegedly cheated with Tristan Thompson, and didn’t actually see each other. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t awkward, though. They were chilling in a cabana next to Jordyn and Jaden. A source close to Jordyn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, that, “Neither party attempted to speak to the other nor pay any attention to what the other was doing. Jaden had left the cabana to wander around the party, but it was obvious that Jordyn felt uncomfortable and left within five minutes of the girls arriving.” Close one!

To see pics of more celebrities at Coachella, like Halsey, scroll through our gallery above!