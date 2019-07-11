Just like that, our pop music dreams have come true. Billie Eilish has enlisted Justin Bieber for her official remix to ‘Bad Guy’ & it’s a certified BOP.

A Billie Eilish x Justin Bieber collab may have started out as a rumor, but thankfully, those rumors rang true! The Biebs turned up on the singer’s “Bad Guy” remix and after weeks of whispers, fans are full on freaking out over the track. After Billie dropped the remix on July 11, the internet practically exploded! Both artists’ dedicated fans are already filling Twitter with high praise.

While this may be a dream for fans, it’s just as much of one for Billie! You may recall that earlier this year, the singer met Justin for the first time, and bawled her eyes out at the chance to connect with her long-time idol. The crossing of paths occurred at the 2019 Coachella Music & Arts Festival, and fans couldn’t get enough of the emotional, tear-filled video.

The remix didn’t exactly come as a surprise to fans of either artist. They had an inkling after Billie dropped a subtle hint about new music. “The new album sh*t is fake,” she said when rumors of a new record surfaced, “buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuut i might have something for you,” she wrote. Then, when the Biebs later tweeted out the word “remix,” Billie’s own bother retweeted him! Slick, guys.

“Bad Guy” appeared on Billie’s full-length album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which she released in March. Listen to the official remix for yourself, above!