Find Out

Billie Eilish’s Boyfriend: Who Is Matthew Tyler Vorce?

Billie Eilish
Amy Harris/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish Billie Eilish in concert, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London, UK - 04 Mar 2019
Exclusive All Round - In the UK: Not Part of Subs, Premium Rates Apply. Web - 500GBP set price, 100GBP per image. Print - Call for Price. All other territories: Premium Rates Apply - Not Part of Subs, Premium Rates Apply, Call for Price Mandatory Credit: Photo by Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock (12212915an) Exclusive - Billie Eilish was seen leaving a photoshoot in Burbank, CA on Tuesday afternoon as she made her first appearance in public since her alleged Racism scandal She recently apologized for Mouthing an Anti-Asian slur in a video that surfaced, but she seemed to miss the mark again on Tuesday, as she wore a Sweatsuit from the brand “Chinatown Market”, who have been notoriously trolled for cultural appropriation of asian culture Exclusive - Billie Eilish is seen getting back to work for the first time since racism scandal, Burbank, California, USA - 13 Jul 2021
Director Michael Chaves and Billie Eilish New Line Cinema 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' special film screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 May 2021
Billie Eilish poses in the press room with the awards for best song written for visual media and record of the year at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center 63rd Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room, Los Angeles, United States - 14 Mar 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Evening Writer

Billie Eilish likes to keep her love life pretty private, but we have some details about her most recent beau, Matthew Tyler Vorce. Find out more about the 29-year-old actor here!

It appears that singer Billie Eilish, 19, is in a full-blown romantic relationship! Although the “Bad Guy” hitmaker has yet to publicly confirm anything, she’s been spotted out with Matthew Tyler Vorce, 29, first at Disneyland in June and then getting cozy at Doja Cat‘s star-studded 26th birthday bash on Oct. 21.

While Billie hasn’t spoken publicly about her new flame, she has alluded to being in a relationship. In May, the singer graced the cover of British Vogue and answered questions from famous fans in a video segment, including Justin Bieber, Tim Burton, and Dominic Fike. When the latter asked about the last time she did something for the first time, Billie said, “Yikes. The answer is really explicit, so I’m not going to answer with that. I went on a date for the first time yesterday, so there you go.”

Read more about the global pop star’s new beau here!

Matthew’s An Actor & Podcast Host 

Matthew writes in his Instagram bio that he’s an “Actor.Writer.Degenerate,” and also that he’s located in Los Angeles. According to IMDB, the yet-to-breakthrough actor has a few credits to his name, including the TV movie Mother May I Sleep With Danger?, the short It Wasn’t Me, the TV series Return Home, and more. Matthew is also one of the creators of the horror podcast series Searching For Putty Man, and, judging from his various behind-the-scenes Instagram posts, he’s a horror fiend, appearing in multiple projects with a horror theme.

He Was Embroiled In A Bit Of A Social Media Scandal 

Matthew unfortunately came under fire recently when social media users accused the actor of allegedly writing homophobic and racist posts on Twitter and Facebook in the past, causing him to take to social media to issue an apology.

Related Gallery

Billie Eilish's Boldest Hair Colors: See Photos Of Her Blonde, Green, & More Wildly Colored Styles

EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish shows off her new haircut inspired by her mom's hair as she says she is 'Happier than Ever.' Billie was seen leaving a studio with her brother Finneas in Santa Monica. The pair were seen leaving after shooting a new music video for their new album 'Happier than ever', Billie wore an oversized shirt and was seen rocking her new short hair that she claims was inspired by her mom. 24 Aug 2021 Pictured: Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell. Photo credit: Tom Nook/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781051_036.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Billie Eilish has teamed up with sportswear giant Nike to raise awareness about climate change. The singer sat down with Dr Ayana Elizabeth Johnson to discuss how to think globally and act locally "to make your voice heard". "You don't have to be called an activist to talk about what's right," said 19-year-old Billie. "Climate justice is making sure that everyone has an equal opportunity for a healthy and safe life," said Dr Ayana Elizabeth Johnson. The Talking Trash content series launched on Earth Day [April 22]. It will feature conversations between young leaders and some of the world’s leading climate experts. Credit Nike.com/MEGA. 05 May 2021 Pictured: Billie Eilish talks in the Talking Trash series. Photo credit: NIKE.COM/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751928_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Billie Eilish No Time To Die music video. File photo dated 18/02/20 of Billie Eilish, who has teased the music video for James Bond title track No Time To Die ahead of its long-awaited release. Issue date: Thursday October 1, 2020. The song arrived in February ahead of the film's expected April release date. See PA story SHOWBIZ Eilish. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:55808835 (Press Association via AP Images)

“I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are,” he wrote in an Instagram story in June, per Page Six. “Whether it was a lyric, a quote or just me being dumb, it does not matter.” He went on, “I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for.”

Matthew continued by saying that he “shouldn’t have used this language in the first place” and again apologized for any “hurt” he caused. “I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions,” he concluded.

He Was [Maybe] Mentioned In Billie’s Documentary

There was some speculation that apparently arose about Matthew making an off-camera appearance in Billie’s latest documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. Per Cosmopolitan, Billie gets a phone call after making a sweet at the 2020 Grammys and tells the camera it’s her “first love.” It’s not confirmed if the person on the phone was indeed Matthew, but if it was, the couple’s beginnings go back a bit farther than previously thought.

He Keeps His Life & Relationship With Billie Low Key 

Although Matthew and Billie have made a few public appearances lately, they tend to keep their relationship private. The couple hasn’t made anything Instagram official or publicly discussed their partnership at length, but things seem to currently be going well for the pair!

“I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had — with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see — I regret,” Billie told Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast last year. “I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like ‘What if it goes bad?’”