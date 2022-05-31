Billie Eilish’s Boyfriend History, Including Her Breakup From Matthew Tyler Vorce

Billie Eilish was in a full-blown romantic relationship, but now, she’s a single woman again. Although the “Bad Guy” hitmaker didn’t publicly confirm anything, she was spotted out with Matthew Tyler Vorce first at Disneyland in June 2021 and then getting cozy at Doja Cat‘s star-studded 26th birthday bash on Oct. 21.

Recently, however, Matthew, 30, has been under the gun amid a swirl of cheating rumors, and it seems he and Billie, 20, are no more. “Nobody cheated on anyone,” Matthew posted to his Instagram Story on Monday (May 30). “Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

Matthew also referenced the infidelity allegations in an earlier IG Story. Using a MEN poster as a background image, the actor blasted his haters and the impact of parasocial relationships between a famous personality and their fans. “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things one someone they will never knows(sic) posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do,” wrote Matthew, clearly upset at all the hate flooding his comments sections. “Live your own life.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Billie’s camp for comment on Matthew’s post and we will update you when more information becomes available.

Matthew Tyler Vorce

While Billie hasn’t spoken publicly about Matthew, she has alluded to being in a relationship. Last May, the singer graced the cover of British Vogue and answered questions from famous fans in a video segment, including Justin Bieber, Tim Burton, and Dominic Fike. When the latter asked about the last time she did something for the first time, Billie said, “Yikes. The answer is really explicit, so I’m not going to answer with that. I went on a date for the first time yesterday, so there you go.”

In his Instagram bio, Matthew writers that he’s an “Actor.Writer.Degenerate,” and also that he’s located in Los Angeles. According to IMDB, the yet-to-breakthrough actor has a few credits to his name, including the TV movie Mother May I Sleep With Danger?, the short It Wasn’t Me, the TV series Return Home, and more. Matthew is also one of the creators of the horror podcast series Searching For Putty Man, and, judging from his various behind-the-scenes Instagram posts, he’s a horror fiend, appearing in multiple projects with a horror theme.

Matthew unfortunately came under fire recently when social media users accused the actor of allegedly writing homophobic and racist posts on Twitter and Facebook in the past, causing him to take to social media to issue an apology.

“I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are,” he wrote in an Instagram story in June, per Page Six. “Whether it was a lyric, a quote or just me being dumb, it does not matter.” He went on, “I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for.”

Matthew continued by saying that he “shouldn’t have used this language in the first place” and again apologized for any “hurt” he caused. “I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions,” he concluded.

There was some speculation that apparently arose about Matthew making an off-camera appearance in Billie’s documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. Per Cosmopolitan, Billie gets a phone call after making a sweet at the 2020 Grammys and tells the camera it’s her “first love.” It’s not confirmed if the person on the phone was indeed Matthew, but if it was, the couple’s beginnings go back a bit farther than previously thought.

“I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had — with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see — I regret,” Billie told Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast in 2020. “I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like ‘What if it goes bad?’”

Brandon Quention Adams

Before Matthew, Billie was romantically involved with a rapper she called “Q” in her documentary. “Q” is actually rapper 7:AMP, born Brandon Quention Adams, and he and Billie dated somewhere back around 2019, although the exact timeline of their relationship is not exactly clear. Brandon is also known as “Que,” “seven,” or “Q.” Born on June 4, 1996, 7:AMP/Q hails from Los Angeles. He first broke onto the scene in 2019 with his album BLEAUPRO, released by Eaze Music Group.

Billie hasn’t spoken a lot about her love life, and when she has, it hasn’t been that positive. “My past boyfriends never made me feel desired,” she said in a 2020 interview with GQ. “None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody.”

Billie and “Q,” aka 7:AMP, didn’t recorded any music together, however Billie can be seen on the cover of BLEAUPRO. Billie Eilish fan accounts also shared images related to BLEAUPRO. One of the photos shows Billie tugging on 7:AMP’s necklaces as if to choke him while giving a cold stare to the camera. Another photo shows her using his hands to strangle him. A third photo is less violent, with 7:AMP resting his leg over Billie as she bends backward on her hands and feet.

Brandon was also part of one of the biggest moments of her life: her star-making appearance at Coachella in 2019, joining her in the trailer while she sings “Xanny” to him. After the Coachella performance, however, he was taken to the emergency room for a broken hand after punching a wall. “I’m trying to get him to go to therapy. He’s so self-destructive,” Billie says in the documentary. After passing her driving test, Billie wants to drive over to see her boyfriend, but her dad is reluctant to let her go. She and 7:AMP ultimately have another phone call. Billie tells her boyfriend that she misses him, and he responds with, “Let me call you when I’m done driving, babe.” Billie says she loves him and asks him to call her later. However, this appears to be the end of the road for their relationship.

“I just wasn’t happy,” Billie says in the documentary. “And I didn’t want the same things he wanted, and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things the other person couldn’t care less about. I don’t think that’s fair to you. I didn’t that was fair to him. And there was just a lack of… um, effort, I think? I literally was just like, ‘Dude, you don’t even have enough love to love yourself. You can’t love me, dude.’ And you don’t. Like, you think you do. I do love him, though, which is what made it harder.”