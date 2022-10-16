Billie Eilish, 20, Holds Hands With Jesse Rutherford, 31, Sparking Romance Speculation: Video

Billie got cozy with The Neighbourhood's lead singer at Halloween Horror Nights, as the pair enjoyed the frights with a group of friends, including Billie's brother Finneas.

October 16, 2022 11:07AM EDT
Billie Eilish Billie Eilish in concert, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London, UK - 04 Mar 2019
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Billie Eilish stuns in a goth-inspired look while arriving at Kaia Gerber’s 21st birthday hosted by Connor Treacy at Off Sunset in Hollywood. Pictured: Billie Eilish BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Billie Eilish Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Billie Eilish sparked romance rumors with The Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford after the pair were spotted together on Friday, Oct. 14 in Los Angeles. The Grammy/Oscar winner, 20, held hands with the 31-year-old musician as they left an attraction at Halloween Horror Nights in a video making the rounds online. Although the clip doesn’t show the pair’s faces clearly, TMZ confirmed it was indeed Billie and Jesse, who were also hanging out with a group of friends, including Billie’s famous brother Finneas.

Billie and Jesse were also spotted hanging in August, per TMZ, which made fans speculate that there is something up between the artists, despite neither of them confirming that they are dating. Of course, their age difference raised eyebrows on social media (see above), with followers also pointing out Jesse has known Billie since she was 15, sharing a photo of them together on Halloween in 2017 (below)!

The speculation comes after “The Bad Guy” singer called it off with her rumored boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce in May after a one-year relationship. The actor and producer, 30, fired back at internet rumors that the surprise breakup was caused by his philandering ways. “Nobody cheated on anyone,” he wrote via Instagram. “Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

Their whirlwind romance began in April of 2021 and included PDA-filled walks, trips to Disneyland and an appearance at at Doja Cat’s birthday party. Matthew even tagged along during part of her tour in February of this year. “She was on the fence about this because she thought that he might get bored or that it would not be fun for him to tag along with her and watch her do the same show over and over,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. However, “her team thought that it would be a good thing for him to join because it would keep her less stressed.”

