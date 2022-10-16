Billie Eilish, 20, Holds Hands With Jesse Rutherford, 31, Sparking Romance Speculation: Video

Billie Eilish sparked romance rumors with The Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford after the pair were spotted together on Friday, Oct. 14 in Los Angeles. The Grammy/Oscar winner, 20, held hands with the 31-year-old musician as they left an attraction at Halloween Horror Nights in a video making the rounds online. Although the clip doesn’t show the pair’s faces clearly, TMZ confirmed it was indeed Billie and Jesse, who were also hanging out with a group of friends, including Billie’s famous brother Finneas.

Billie Eilish once again dating a man MUCH older than her and it’s JESSE RUTHERFORD FROM THE NEIGHBOURHOOD? AND HE’S APPARENTLY KNOWN HER SINCE SHE WAS 15?? BILLIE THIS ISNT YOU pic.twitter.com/ELqZOpUAJx — scarlet witch era (@whowasyariel) October 15, 2022

Billie and Jesse were also spotted hanging in August, per TMZ, which made fans speculate that there is something up between the artists, despite neither of them confirming that they are dating. Of course, their age difference raised eyebrows on social media (see above), with followers also pointing out Jesse has known Billie since she was 15, sharing a photo of them together on Halloween in 2017 (below)!

The speculation comes after “The Bad Guy” singer called it off with her rumored boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce in May after a one-year relationship. The actor and producer, 30, fired back at internet rumors that the surprise breakup was caused by his philandering ways. “Nobody cheated on anyone,” he wrote via Instagram. “Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

Their whirlwind romance began in April of 2021 and included PDA-filled walks, trips to Disneyland and an appearance at at Doja Cat’s birthday party. Matthew even tagged along during part of her tour in February of this year. “She was on the fence about this because she thought that he might get bored or that it would not be fun for him to tag along with her and watch her do the same show over and over,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. However, “her team thought that it would be a good thing for him to join because it would keep her less stressed.”