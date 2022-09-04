Billie Eilish Rocks Thigh High Boots & Mini Skirt To Kaia Gerber’s 21st Birthday: Photos

Billie Eilish has clearly found her groove in the Hollywood scene. The Oscar/Grammy winner, 20, was spotted arriving to supermodel Kaia Gerber’s 21st birthday bash in Los Angeles on Saturday night (September 3). Rocking an ensemble fit for a rock star, Billie showed up to the A-lister shindig in a shiny white zip-up top, a black mini skirt and matching thigh-high leather boots.

The “Bad Guy” singer appeared to be solo for the event, as she recently called it off with her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce. The actor, 30, however, fired back at rumors the breakup was caused by his philandering ways. “Nobody cheated on anyone,” he wrote via Instagram stories. “Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

“The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never knows posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do,” he added in another slide on his IG. “Live your own life.”

Their whirlwind romance began in April of 2021 and included PDA-filled walks, trips to Disneyland and an appearance at at Doja Cat’s birthday party. Matthew even tagged along during part of her tour in February of this year. “She was on the fence about this because she thought that he might get bored or that it would not be fun for him to tag along with her and watch her do the same show over and over,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. However, “her team thought that it would be a good thing for him to join because it would keep her less stressed.”

The insider went on to say that the actor “is always extremely polite around her people, and he stays out of the way.” They added, “He lets Billie always have the spotlight and the two of them are a good match for each other. At the end of the day, when all is said and done, Billie gets to come home to someone who cares deeply for her and who she loves very much.”