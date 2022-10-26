Billie Eilish Rocks Black Mini Dress For A Flirty Hug With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford: Photos

Billie Eilish, 20, and her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, 31, looked completely in love as they shared a flirty embrace in the streets of Los Angeles on Oct. 25 (see PHOTOS). For the night out, the “bad guy” singer wore a sexy little black dress, a pink sweater, knee-high stockings, and on-trend pink loafers. Her jet-black tresses were worn straight with chic bangs in the front as she hugged her beau and got into a vehicle with him on Tues. night. The 31-year-old looked stylish in a pair of bright-red trousers, a blue polo long-sleeve shirt, and black leather loafers.

The pair’s outing comes 10 days after Billie and The Neighbourhood lead vocalist were spotted holding hands at Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles. Although the Grammy winner has not publicly spoken about Jesse, the two continue to be spotted making out and parading their new love all over the city of Angels, TMZ reported. Even Billie’s brother, Finneas, 25, approves of the new relationship, an insider told HollywoodLife on Oct. 22.

“Jesse gets along flawlessly with [Billie’s] brother Finneas, who is so important to her,” the source said. “Finneas approves of this, as he really loves seeing his sister so happy and giddy. Billie has gone through such amazing changes and growth in the past few years, and she is ready to be with a man who is on her same level. She says that Jesse is the perfect guy for her.”

Jesse and his girlfriend were seen packing on the PDA on Oct. 19, while out in Studio City. TMZ called it the “third outing” of the pair in less than a week. In addition, on Oct. 16, Billie and the rocker were spotted grabbing dinner together and seemed rather cozy, according to the same outlet. Many of the Billie Eilish Fragrance founder’s fans took to Twitter to comment on their relationship, noting that Jesse is over a decade older than her and has known her since she was 15 years old.

“Billie Eilish once again dating a man MUCH older than her and it’s JESSE RUTHERFORD FROM THE NEIGHBOURHOOD? AND HE’S APPARENTLY KNOWN HER SINCE SHE WAS 15?? BILLIE THIS ISNT YOU,” one fan wrote via Twitter. A separate person wrote, “It’s literally making me sick thinking bout [sic] it.” But some of Billie’s fans quickly came to her defense and told the haters to leave them alone. “Who cares, Let it be. It’s not important what you do it’s what they do. They are Happy,” the third person chimed in.

The talented musician was previously linked to Matthew Vorce, 30, who she dated from April 2021 until their split in May 2022. Billie is widely known to be extremely private about her relationships and has not said much about either of her relationships publicly. The 20-year-old opened up to Capital Breakfast in Sept. 2020 about why she keeps her dating life on the down-low. “I definitely want to keep that private,” she said. “I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had that … with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret.”