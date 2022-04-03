Billie Eilish Honors Taylor Hawkins With Grammys Performance After Epic Red Carpet Look

Just one week after her huge night at the Oscars, Billie Eilish returned for another major awards show at the 2022 Grammys, where she was a performer and seven-time nominee.

Billie Eilish always makes a statement with her fashion choices, and she was at it again when she attended the Grammy Awards on April 3. Billie showed up on the red carpet wearing a black dress with big sleeves. Her hair complemented the look, with her dark locks styled in a high updo. She even accessorized with sunglasses and wore calf-high shoes, which were visible on one side of the asymmetrical hemline.

After walking the red carpet, Billie headed into the awards show to perform during the ceremony. She honored the late Taylor Hawkins, of the Foo Fighters, by wearing a t-shirt with his face on it for her performance. As she sang, she walked in ankle-deep water and belted out her hit “Happier Than Ever.” As the performance went on, she stepped onto the roof of a makeshift house and rocked out with her brother, Finneas, as water poured down from above.

Not only did Billie perform at the Grammys, but she’s also nominated several times. Her July 2021 album, Happier Than Ever, is up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while the title track is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video. Billie’s documentary, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, is also nominated for Best Music Film.

Despite only being a staple in the industry for a few years now, Billie is no stranger to the Grammy Awards. In 2020, she was nominated for the very first time and took home FIVE Awards. That year, she won Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album (for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?) and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Bad Guy.” In 2021, she returned to the show and racked up two more wins, one for Record of the Year (“Everything I Wanted”) and another for Best Song Written for Visual Media (“No Time To Die.”)

Billie recorded “No Time To Die” for the James Bond film of the same name. On March 27, she also took home an Academy Award for the song, earning her her first-ever Oscar. Billie and her brother, Finneas, performed the track at the star-studded Oscars, as well.

In February, Billie kicked off her Happier Than Ever world tour, so in addition to these award show appearances, she’s also been keeping busy on the road. The day before the Grammys, she performed in Glendale, and she’ll return there for another show on April 4, as well. The U.S. leg of the tour wraps on April 9, and then Billie will head to Europe in June, followed by Australia in September.