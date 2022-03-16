Billie Eilish’s Grammy Wins: How Many She’s Won & For What

Billie Eilish is ‘happier than ever’ because she’s a multiple-Grammy winner. Find out how often the ‘Bad Guy’ has been up for a Grammy, how many she’s won, and more.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are fast approaching, and one of the artists expected to leave the Apr. 3 ceremony with a Grammy award or two is Billie Eilish. The “Bad Guy” singer is already a Grammy winner multiple times over, and chances are, she’ll leave the 2022 event in Las Vegas with a few more gold gramophones for her awards shelf at home. But, for those unsure, how many Grammys has Billie won?

It turns out Billie’s lucky number is 7. She goes into the 64th Grammys with seven awards under her belt. If she pulls off a clean sweep, as she did in 2020, she could feasibly double the number of Grammys she has. So, before the show kicks off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas, here’s what you need to know.

Her 7 Grammys

Song Of The Year – “Bad Guy” (2020)

“Why? Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow. Oh my God,” said Billie when she won Song of the Year for “Bad Guy” at the 62nd Grammy Awards. “So many other songs deserve this. I’m sorry. Thank you so much. This is my first Grammy’s. I never thought this would ever happen in my whole life. I grew up watching them, and this is my brother, Finneas, and he’s my best friend. I feel like I joke around a lot, and I never take anything seriously at these kinds of things, but I genuinely want to say I’m so grateful, and I only want to say that I’m grateful and that I’m so honored to be here amongst all of you. I love you to my core.”

Billie won the award over Lizzo (“Truth Hurts”), Lewis Capaldi (“Someone You Love”), Lana Del Rey (“Normal F-cking Rockwell”), Taylor Swift (“Lover”), H.E.R. (“Hard Place”), Tanya Tucker (“Bring My Flowers Now”) and Lady Gaga (“Always Remember Us This Way”). It arguably was the easiest win to predict, but what happened next was special.

Best New Artist (2020)

When Billie won Best New Artist, she turned her attention to the fans who had supported her and the other artists. “Mainly, I think the fans deserve everything,” she said, overwhelmed with another Grammy win. “I feel like they have not been talked about enough tonight. They’re the only reason any of us are here at all. So, thanks to the fans.” She also gave love to the other artists nominated that year: Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalia, Tank, and the Bangas, and Yola.

Album Of The Year – ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ (2020)

“Please don’t be me.” This is what Billie mouthed as the nominees for Album of the Year were read aloud during the 2020 Grammy Awards. At that point, she had already won Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

“Please don’t be me. Please.” Billie Eilish being genuinely disgusted by her own success is one of the most hilarious things I’ve ever seen at a major awards show. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/A7iSCVta2N — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 27, 2020

Billie beat out Bon Iver (I,I), H.E.R. (I Used To Know Her), Lil Nas X (7), Vampire Weekend (Father of the Bride), Lana Del Rey (Norman F-cking Rockwell), Lizzo (Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)), and Ariana Grande (thank u, next).

“Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this?” Billie said, per Insider. “thank u, next got me through some shit, and I think it deserves this more than anything in the world. I love you, thank you so much. I’m not going to waste your time. I’m really not. I love you. Thank you for this.”

Record Of The Year – ‘Bad Guy’ (2020)

At this point, the shock was setting in. When Billie won Record of the Year for “Bad Guy,” all she said was, “Thank You.” (h/t the New York Post). The shock was real: Billie had just pulled off something that hadn’t been done in nearly four decades. For the first time since Christopher Cross did so in 1981, a single artist swept Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year at the Grammys.

Best Pop Vocal Album – ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ (2020)

Billie won the album ahead of the 2020 event. She spoke about it and how her bond with brother Finneas (who won a Grammy for Best Engineered Album (non-classical) and Producer of the Year (non-classical) as well) led to her success. “We also communicate really well, and we’re best friends — with brother and sister, you can’t really have something that tears you apart. You always are stuck together,” she told PEOPLE. “Even if we have a crazy-ass argument, somebody makes some stupid ass joke, and we laugh, and we’re good. It’s family. You gotta stick together.”

Record Of The Year – “Everything I Wanted” (2021)

“This is really embarrassing,” said Billie after she and her brother Finneas won Record of the Year at the 63rd Grammy Awards. Billie’s “Everything I Wanted” – which was released as a single on Nov. 13, 20019, and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 – beat Beyoncé’s “Black Parade,” Black Pumas’ “Colors,” DaBaby, and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar,” Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” Post Malone’s “Circles,” and Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé “Savage (Remix).”

Billie felt that Megan deserved the award. “Megan, girl — I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this, but then I was like, ‘There’s no way they’re gonna choose me.’ I was like, ‘It’s hers,'” said Eilish, per Insider. You deserve this. You had a year that I think is un-top-able. You are a queen. I wanna cry thinking about how much I love you, you’re so beautiful, you’re so talented. You deserve everything in the world. I think about you constantly, I root for you always. You deserve it, honestly, genuinely. Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion?”

Best Song Written For Visual Media – ‘No Time To Die’ (2021)

What fans might not know is that the Grammy ceremony is an all-day thing. Presenters announce all the categories, read out the names of the nominees, and hand out awards – and because the list of nominees is so long and covers many genres, the event starts hours before the primetime broadcast. One of the awards handed out before the 2021 show was the Best Song Written For Visual Media. Billie and Finneas won for their title theme to No Time To Die, and accepted the award remotely as they prepared for that night’s broadcast.

Nominations

In addition to the wins above, Billie has been nominated for the following Grammys.

Best Pop Solo Performance – “Everything I Wanted” (2021)

For this 2021 category, Billie was nominated alongside some stiff competition. She was up against Taylor Swift (“Cardigan”), Dua Lipa (“Don’t Start Now”), Doja Cat (“Say So”), her idol Justin Bieber (“Yummy”), and the eventual winner, Harry Styles. Harry took home the trophy for “Watermelon Sugar.”

Song Of The Year – “Everything I Wanted” (2021)

While Billie left the 63 rd Grammys with the Record of the Year trophy – which celebrates the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist” – she lost out on Song of the Year to H.E.R. and “I Can’t Breathe.” The other songs up for the honor were Beyoncé’s “Black Parade, Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan,” Post Malone’s “Circles,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” and JP Saxe and Julia Michael’s “If The World Was Ending.”

In the 64th Grammys, Billie Eilish was nominated for seven awards, all stemming from her sophomore release, 2021’s Happier Than Ever. Billie scored a nod for Best Music Film (Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles), an Album of the Year nomination, and a Best Pop Vocal Album nod. The title track, “Happier Than Ever,” secured a Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video nomination.

What Will She Perform?

Billie Eilish was among the first round of Grammy performers announced on March 14. Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo, were also slated to appear during the April 3, 2022 broadcast. As for what Billie would perform at the show, it’s safe to say she would perform “Happier Than Ever,” considering it’s the one song from her album that netted so many awards.

What’s Next for Billie Eilish?

2022 will see Billie continue her Happy Than Ever tour. She finishes up the North American leg of the show in April, the same month she will headline two nights at Coachella before taking May off to rest. In June, she flies overseas for the European leg of her tour.