Billie Eilish Kisses Jesse Rutherford In Steamy PDA Photos, Confirming Their Relationship

It’s true, Billie Eilish has a new man in her life! The 20-year-old confirmed her relationship with Jesse Rutherford, 31, by making out with him in new photos, which you can see here. The two looked smitten with one another as they locked lips while out and about in Studio City. In another shot, Jesse wrapped an arm around Billie’s shoulder, and she held onto his hand as they walked down the street.

Billie looked blissfully happy as she packed on the PDA with her new man. The two were first linked when they were seen holding hands in a video at Halloween Horror Nights on Oct. 15. One day prior to the spooky outing with friends, they were also seen on a dinner date together, according to TMZ. Back in August, Billie and Jesse were also seen at the same movie premiere, although there was no dating speculation at the time.

Before getting together with Jesse, Billie was in a relationship with Matthew Tyler Vorce for about a year. The two split in May. Although it was rumored that the actor had cheated on Billie, he shut down the speculation on Instagram after the breakup. “Nobody cheated on anybody,” he wrote. “Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the Internet is dangerous.”

Before Matthew, Billie was in a relationship with rapper 7:AMP. The pair’s relationship was kept under wraps until Billie released her documentary in Feb. 2021. She referred to him a “Q” in the footage. Although the documentary didn’t delve too deep into the relationship, Billie did tell Q that she loved him in the movie.

For the most part, Billie has not spoken publicly about many of her relationships. “I definitely want to keep [my love life] private,” Billie told Capital Breakfast in 2020. “I’ve had relationships and kept them private; and even the ones I’ve had, with the tiny amount I let the world see, I regret. I think about people who have made their relationships public, and they break up and it’s like, ‘What if it goes bad?'”