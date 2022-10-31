Billie Eilish & BF Jesse Rutherford Mock Their Age Difference In Baby & Old Man Halloween Costumes

Shortly after going public with their romance, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford poked fun at critics of their 11-year age difference on Halloween.

By:
October 31, 2022 10:59AM EDT
View gallery
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Couple Justin and Hailey Bieber arrive at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood in their unique Halloween costumes. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Paris Hilton arrives at Vas Morgan’s The Shining Halloween Themed Party. Pictured: Paris Hilton BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish, 20, and Jesse Rutherford, 31, dressed in a couples’ costume for Halloween 2022, but it’s one we’ve never quite seen before! Billie dressed as a baby for the holiday, while Jesse wore prosthetics to dress as an old man. It may seem like an unlikely pair, but it was Billie and Jesse’s way of letting haters know that they’re in on the jokes about their relationship. Since Jesse and Billie were first linked earlier this month, many have questioned their age difference, with him being 11 years her senior. This costume was their way of taking that to a whole new level.

However, the looks weren’t exactly well received. “I wish I could wash my eyes with soap and scrub this from my mind,” one person tweeted. Another added, “This wasn’t the serve they thought it was.” While some deemed the costumes “creepy,” though, others laughed along with Billie and Jesse for trolling the haters.

Billie and Jesse first sparked dating rumors in the middle of October when they were seen holding hands as they attended Halloween Horror Nights. Just days later, they confirmed the relationship by full-on making out in front of paparazzi cameras. The PDA came prior to a cozy date at Crossroads Kitchen in Studio City.

“They sat closely next to each other in the booth and definitely had eyes for each other because they didn’t pay much attention to anything else,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, regarding the dinner date. “They would look in each other’s eyes while speaking, and they were joking and laughing throughout the night. They appeared very comfortable with each other.”

It’s unclear how long Jesse and Billie have been an item, but they both also attended the same movie premiere in August, as well. Billie was previously with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce for over a year before they broke up in May.

More From Our Partners

ad