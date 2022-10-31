Billie Eilish & BF Jesse Rutherford Mock Their Age Difference In Baby & Old Man Halloween Costumes

Billie Eilish, 20, and Jesse Rutherford, 31, dressed in a couples’ costume for Halloween 2022, but it’s one we’ve never quite seen before! Billie dressed as a baby for the holiday, while Jesse wore prosthetics to dress as an old man. It may seem like an unlikely pair, but it was Billie and Jesse’s way of letting haters know that they’re in on the jokes about their relationship. Since Jesse and Billie were first linked earlier this month, many have questioned their age difference, with him being 11 years her senior. This costume was their way of taking that to a whole new level.

Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford dressed up together as a baby and an old man for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/6zLT9Z48Ho — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2022

However, the looks weren’t exactly well received. “I wish I could wash my eyes with soap and scrub this from my mind,” one person tweeted. Another added, “This wasn’t the serve they thought it was.” While some deemed the costumes “creepy,” though, others laughed along with Billie and Jesse for trolling the haters.

Billie and Jesse first sparked dating rumors in the middle of October when they were seen holding hands as they attended Halloween Horror Nights. Just days later, they confirmed the relationship by full-on making out in front of paparazzi cameras. The PDA came prior to a cozy date at Crossroads Kitchen in Studio City.

“They sat closely next to each other in the booth and definitely had eyes for each other because they didn’t pay much attention to anything else,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, regarding the dinner date. “They would look in each other’s eyes while speaking, and they were joking and laughing throughout the night. They appeared very comfortable with each other.”

It’s unclear how long Jesse and Billie have been an item, but they both also attended the same movie premiere in August, as well. Billie was previously with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce for over a year before they broke up in May.