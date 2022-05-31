Millie Bobby Brown Sings Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, & More In Hilarious Game With Noah Schnapp

Millie Bobby Brown and her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp had the best time together while playing a fun “song association” game with ELLE magazine. The Netflix co-stars were given a word and had 10 seconds to sing or rap a song that contains that word, and it looks like Millie came out on top as the winner of the game!

The adorable acting partners sang some popular tracks like Kanye West‘s “Waves,” “Monster” by Rihanna, “Gravity” by John Mayer, “Easy” by Adele, and even “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s Moana. When prompted with the word “hands,” both joining in a chorus for Selena Gomez‘s “Hands to Myself.”

Toward the end, however, they really pulled it out with the word “more,” by pausing for a few seconds before Millie erupted in Britney Spears‘ popular 2007 hit “Gimme More.”

View Related Gallery 'Stranger Things' Then & Now: See How Millie Bobby Brown & More Have Grown Up Since Season 1 Stranger Things

Stars of the hit Netflix series have definitely been having a fun time while promoting the long-awaited season 4 of the show, which hit the streaming service this past weekend. Earlier today, Millie posted a photo of her on-screen boyfriend Finn Wolfhard and real-life beau Jake Bongiovi as they all hung out together.

The 18-year-old actress, who plays Eleven in the sci-fi series, posed between Finn, who plays Mike Wheeler, and Jake, who Millie has been dating since June 2021, for the silly photo. Millie joked about both her on-screen boo and the guy she’s dating in real life being with her in the picture. “When two worlds collide,” she captioned the shot with a mind-blowing emoji.

Millie stood between her two boyfriends in front of a height chart, seemingly on-set for Stranger Things (as she tagged the show in her caption). She rocked a white, long-sleeve top with a floral design printed on it, as she looked ponderously into the camera. Jake, 20, sported a white t-shirt and shades, while Finn, 19, sported a blue and gray long-sleeved polo.

Besides the selfie between Finn and Jake, Millie took to her stories to share some behind-the-scenes photos and videos from Stranger Things 4, including her and Noah colliding while rollerblading. She also shared some casual looks off-camera at the roller rink, as well as a super cute photo of her and Jake kissing with a GIF that read “in love.”