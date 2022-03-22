How Scott Disick Helped Pete Davidson Date Kim Kardashian: Inside Their New ‘Bromance’

An EXCLUSIVE insider shares with HollywoodLife how Scott Disick helped ‘play Cupid’ for Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian after she hosted ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Scott Disick the matchmaker! According to a HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVE source, the reality star — along with Khloe Kardashian — helped bring Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian together after the SKIMS founder hosted Saturday Night Live last fall and the group of entertainers “partied all night” together.

“Khloe and Scott were pushing for Kim to be with Pete from that night on,” the insider shared. “They saw the way that Pete looked at her and how, when she was around him, she let her guard down. That is impossible for Kim to do so, in a way, Scott and Khloe helped to play Cupid. Since then, Pete has hung out with Scott on numerous occasions, one of the first times being when Scott joined them at their dinner date in December in NYC.”

The source went on to share that Pete has “gone over to Scott’s place in LA at least three times” and that the two have “become good friends” since Kim and Pete’s coming together as a couple. “Scott really likes Pete,” they continued noting that the two “undoubtedly have a bromance going on.” Could this budding friendship be any cuter?!

Moreover, our insider noted that both Pete and Scott have bonded over their relationship to drugs and alcohol — an issue with which they both have had to come to terms. “They both have done rehab and can relate to each other on the fight to stay sober and against addiction,” the source shared. “Pete doesn’t drink and Scott only does on rare occasions.”

The source also discussed their “wild night” watching movies Pete joked about the other day, sharing how Pete was stationed at Scott’s due to Kim’s “extremely busy” work schedule at the moment. “[Pete] is looking for a home there as well. So Pete went over to Scott’s to hang out because that is what friends do. There really isn’t much more to it it other than they are close buds who hang out often.”

