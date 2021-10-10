See Pics

Khloe Kardashian Is Red Hot In Leather Mini Dress For ‘SNL’ After Party With Scott Disick – Photos

Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

After making two hilarious cameos on sister Kim’s debut ‘SNL’ episode, Khloe stepped out to the after party in a super sexy look with Scott Disick!

Khloe Kardashian, 37, looked incredible in a red leather mini dress for the Saturday Night Live after party! The Good American founder was on hand to support sister Kim Kardashian, 40, for her big SNL debut on Saturday, Oct. 9 — even making two cameos herself during the episode. Following the show, Khloe stepped out in a red LaQuan Smith dress, paired with matching red pumps, jacket and Bottega Veneta clutch — to let loose with Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick.

The Talentless CEO stayed true to his casual style, opting for a light colored green camo pant, and a black puffy vest by the North Face. He rocked a comfy black hoodie underneath and finished his look with a pair of blue Nike Air Jordans with a blue check. Khloe, who has always had a close sister-like bond with Scott, sweetly linked arms with him as they approached private members club Zero Bond.

Later in the evening, Khloe appeared to ditch her sky high pumps for a more comfortable pair of running shoes. A security guard could be seen carrying her heels, which she swapped for Travis Scott‘s sold-out “High OG” Jordan’s in a brown and neutral color way. Corey Gamble, dapper in a black satin pajama-like ensemble, later escorted Khloe to a vehicle.

The well-earned night out came after Khloe’s hilarious cameos on the episode, including one where she didn’t recognize Kim thanks to a magic spell that allowed her to switch places with Aidy Bryant. She later appeared again in the ultimate family spoof dubbed “People’s Kourt” — with Kim hilariously impersonating the Poosh founder, 42.

During the sketch, Khloe was suing “Kim” — dressed in her controversial Balenciaga Met Ball ensemble — over stealing her makeup artist!  “You’re in your Met Gala outfit, no one can even see your face!” Khloe, looking amazing in an orange dress, accused. “You’re such an evil sloor…next time you need to use the restroom, I won’t be helping you, okurr?” she hilariously added, busting out a perfect Cardi B impression.