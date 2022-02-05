Exclusive

How Adele’s BF Rich Paul Has Been ‘A Rock’ After Las Vegas Show Drama: ‘She’s Leaning On Him’

adele rich paul
Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
British Singer Adele Performs on the Stage of the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland 12 July 2008 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse MontreuxSwitzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008
AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.

Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul has been “there 100%” for the singer after her canceled Las Vegas show: ‘They are going to right the ship together.’

He’s taking it easy on her! After Adele, 33,  broke down in tears announcing the cancellation of her highly-anticipated Vegas residency, rumors swirled about where boyfriend Rich Paul, 40, fell in the situation. After The Sun reported that the singer was in Beverly Hills working to ‘fix’ her ‘strained’ relationship, Adele clapped back on Instagram, stating that Rich “sends his love.” Now, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that contrary to reports, Adele and Rich’s relationship is stronger than ever, and he’s been her “rock” through the entire “ordeal.”

adele rich paul
Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul has reportedly been a “rock” as she works to reschedule her Vegas shows. (Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock)

In an unlikely power pairing, Adele was first spotted publicly with Klutch Sports CEO Rich in July 2021, when the pair attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The pair may be in different lines of work, but they share a passion for their careers that’s gone into overdrive as Adele tries to do right by fans after her Vegas cancellation. “They both know that they have to reset and figure this all out,” our insider shared. “They are not only a team romantically, but they are both business-minded.” According to the source, Rich was an “important puzzle piece” in the production of the Vegas show and is already looking towards the future. “He is focused on getting her back on stage,” the source revealed, “and he is looking to see her make up her shows and even appear at The Grammys.”

Although HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned just how committed Adele is to making things “right” with fans after canceling her residency, a source close to the singer shared she’s also learning to lean on Rich. “Adele is dealing with a lot right now and she’s been leaning on Rich as a support system because that is what people do when they are going through something difficult; they lean on the ones that they love,” the source revealed. “Adele thinks the rumors out there about her relationship are absolutely ridiculous and they couldn’t be any further from the truth.” The source also shared that Rich is a “solid guy” and the couple has a “simple” relationship. “Rich is a very solid guy and that’s what Adele loves about him,” the insider shared. “He has told her that he really thinks she should not be so hard on herself and take a step back to think about things and just do what’s best for her.”

Related Gallery

Adele -- Pics Of The Singer

Adele Adele and Rich Paul depart The London Palladium, UK - 06 Nov 2021
Adele and Rich Paul Adele and Rich Paul depart The London Palladium, UK - 06 Nov 2021
Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.Celebrities attend Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors, Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021

Though the road ahead remains uncertain for Adele, both sources agreed the couple is supporting each other, and working as a team to make things right. “Adele appreciates what is happening and Rich wants to do it because he loves her,” a source close to Rich shared. “They are going to right the ship and they are going to right the ship together.”