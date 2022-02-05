How Adele’s BF Rich Paul Has Been ‘A Rock’ After Las Vegas Show Drama: ‘She’s Leaning On Him’

Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul has been “there 100%” for the singer after her canceled Las Vegas show: ‘They are going to right the ship together.’

He’s taking it easy on her! After Adele, 33, broke down in tears announcing the cancellation of her highly-anticipated Vegas residency, rumors swirled about where boyfriend Rich Paul, 40, fell in the situation. After The Sun reported that the singer was in Beverly Hills working to ‘fix’ her ‘strained’ relationship, Adele clapped back on Instagram, stating that Rich “sends his love.” Now, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that contrary to reports, Adele and Rich’s relationship is stronger than ever, and he’s been her “rock” through the entire “ordeal.”

In an unlikely power pairing, Adele was first spotted publicly with Klutch Sports CEO Rich in July 2021, when the pair attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The pair may be in different lines of work, but they share a passion for their careers that’s gone into overdrive as Adele tries to do right by fans after her Vegas cancellation. “They both know that they have to reset and figure this all out,” our insider shared. “They are not only a team romantically, but they are both business-minded.” According to the source, Rich was an “important puzzle piece” in the production of the Vegas show and is already looking towards the future. “He is focused on getting her back on stage,” the source revealed, “and he is looking to see her make up her shows and even appear at The Grammys.”

Although HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned just how committed Adele is to making things “right” with fans after canceling her residency, a source close to the singer shared she’s also learning to lean on Rich. “Adele is dealing with a lot right now and she’s been leaning on Rich as a support system because that is what people do when they are going through something difficult; they lean on the ones that they love,” the source revealed. “Adele thinks the rumors out there about her relationship are absolutely ridiculous and they couldn’t be any further from the truth.” The source also shared that Rich is a “solid guy” and the couple has a “simple” relationship. “Rich is a very solid guy and that’s what Adele loves about him,” the insider shared. “He has told her that he really thinks she should not be so hard on herself and take a step back to think about things and just do what’s best for her.”

Though the road ahead remains uncertain for Adele, both sources agreed the couple is supporting each other, and working as a team to make things right. “Adele appreciates what is happening and Rich wants to do it because he loves her,” a source close to Rich shared. “They are going to right the ship and they are going to right the ship together.”