Why Adele’s Decision To Do A Las Vegas Residency Was A ‘No Brainer’

Adele’s first ever residency ‘Weekends with Adele’ starts in Las Vegas in January 2022 and with her latest album, ’30’, blowing up the charts — she is on top of the world!

Adele, 33, is just as excited as her fans are for her upcoming Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele! A source close to the superstar singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the residency — which will span for 12 weeks from January until April 2022 — is thrilled! “This was really a no brainer for her. She’s made it clear in the past that she’d rather not go out on the road and tour at the moment with everything going on with Covid-19,” the source said.

“Adele felt that this was the best bet so that she could continue performing, while staying safe. With her schedule, she has the flexibility to stay in Las Vegas and, if she wants to, commute to her home in Los Angeles,” the insider added. After taking a hiatus from her career to deal with a divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, 47, Adele dropped her latest album titled 30 on November 19 — and it already has soared to the top of the charts in the US and the UK. On November 30, she announced her Las Vegas plans on Instagram in a post that read, “See you at Caesars in Vegasss ✨”

A separate source told HollywoodLife that this is a huge turning point for Adele. “She finds that this residency in Las Vegas is going to be the next great milestone in her career. The people who have performed at Caesar’s Palace are all legends and to be considered worthy for that really gives her great joy,” the insider said.

“It is a great test because Vegas is always bigger and better. People come to Las Vegas to see this type of show. She is not taking this opportunity lightly at all,” the source said, adding that she is already considering returning to Sin City if it is a success. “If this goes as smoothly as Adele hopes in this initial run, she will certainly be back” the source said.