Adele Spotted with Rich Paul After Shutting Down Relationship Drama Rumors — Video

The ‘Easy on Me’ singer hid her face behind a purse as she left a celebrity hot spot with her sports agent boyfriend in the midst of rumors the couple were on the rocks.

Adele isn’t hiding the fact that she is going from strength to strength with her boyfriend Rich Paul — but she is covering up her face from her adoring fans! The “Easy on Me” singer and her sports agent beau was seen leaving the celebrity hot spot Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on Friday (February 4). Adele, looking fabulous in a stylish Balmain sweater, hid her face by ducking behind her matching Balmain purse in the passenger’s seat of Rich’s car, as seen in video here, published by TMZ.

The clandestine exit comes after Adele recently shut down rumors that she and Rich were having relationships troubles. Taking to her Instagram on Feb 1, the Grammy winner gave a shout out to her upcoming gig at the Brits, while low-key clapping back to the notion her romance was on the rocks. “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!” she exclaimed in the caption. “Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!” Adele concluded the post, “Oh, and Rich sends his love.” We see what you did there, Adele!

The gossip about trouble in Adele’s love life began after The Sun reported the singer was “trying to save her relationship” with Rich, which had become “strained” due to their time apart. An insider told the outlet the couple “barely saw each other” because of Adele’s Vegas residency and Rich’s time-consuming career. To make matters worse, per the source, Adele was reportedly “upset” Rich couldn’t be with her when she had to cancel the residency. “It was a very emotional and stressful time for her.”

However, the insider did reveal the pair were reportedly trying to make it work. “Now they are spending some quality time together to try to save things. They really like each other but it’s been a tough few weeks.” And it’s a good thing they are staying together, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Adele and Rich make the “perfect” pair. “It may seem an unlikely couple, but they actually complement each other very well and they have great chemistry,” the insider dished. “He really is perfect for her.”