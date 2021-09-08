Caitlyn Jenner’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 6 Children & 4 Stepchildren

While Caitlyn Jenner has achieved much throughout her life, she’s also been the proud father of six kids and four stepchildren, find out more about Caitlyn’s very famous family.

Throughout her life in the public eye, Caitlyn Jenner, 71, has worn many hats and made a name for herself in a variety of fields. From becoming a household name as an Olympic gold medalist to becoming a reality star through Keeping Up With The Kardashians to becoming a California gubernatorial hopeful, Caitlyn has had a huge impact in the world of pop culture. Caitlyn’s personal life has also been a public interest for years, especially following her gender transition in 2015. Throughout her life, she was married three times, and had six children with her wives, as well as four stepchildren from her third marriage to Kris Kardashian, 65. While some of her children are very famous in their own rite, a few of Caitlyn’s children have kept a lower profile than others. Find out more about all of Caitlyn’s children and stepchildren here.

Burt Jenner

Before undergoing her gender transition, Caitlyn was married to Chrystie Crownover, 71, from 1972 until 1981. The pair’s first son Burt, 43, was born in 1978. Burt is a father of two boys (with a third baby on the way). The oldest Jenner son is a professional truck racer, and has loved racing since his dad took him go-karting as a child, he revealed in a 2015 Esquire profile. While Caitlyn has been a superstar for most of his life, Burt has been adamant about not riding his father’s coattails. “My dad’s never helped me out [financially] in my life,” he told Esquire in 2015. “I made it this far. Now I’m going to sell out at 36? Nobody’s going to call me a daddy’s kid.” He had his sons Bodhi, 5, and William, 2, with his girlfriend Valerie Pitalo, who is pregnant with a third baby, according to Page Six.

Cassandra “Casey” Marino

Caitlyn’s first daughter and second child with Chrystie was born in June 1980. Cassandra “Casey” Marino, 41, is possibly the most private of Caitlyn’s children. She’s married to Michael Marino, and the pair have three children of their own Isabella, Francesca, and Luke, via The Sun. While Casey has mostly stayed private, she did a few interviews when her dad came out as a trans-woman. She’s said that her relationship with her dad has improved since he came out. “My relationship with Caitlyn is much better than with Bruce, but we still have a lot of work to do,” she told People in 2016. “We didn’t talk for years, and now we see each other every couple of weeks and talk on the phone, which I am grateful for.”

Brandon Jenner

After Caitlyn and Chrystie got divorced, the Olympian married actress and singer Linda Thompson, 71, in 1981. Linda gave birth to the couple’s first son Brandon, 40, in June 1981. Like his half-sister, Brandon has said that his relationship with his dad has improved since she came out as a woman. In a 2020 memoir, Brandon wrote that he’d only seen his dad — then Bruce Jenner — up to six times from ages 8 to 25. Brandon followed in his mom’s musical footsteps and has become an accomplished singer-songwriter. His most recent release was the July single “Save The Last Dance For Me.” Prior to embarking on a solo career, he had a band with his ex-wife Leah Jenner (née Felder), whom also shares a daughter Eva with. He has twins with his current wife Cayley Stoker.

Brody Jenner

Caitlyn and Linda’s second son Brody, 38, was born in August 1983. The youngest Jenner son struck out on a reality TV career in 2005 as the star of The Prince of Malibu, two years before Keeping Up With The Kardashians started airing in 2007. The reality star also dated The Hills star Lauren Conrad in 2007, and he returned for the reboot The Hills: New Beginnings in 2019. Brody was briefly married to Kaitlynn Carter, but the pair separated in 2019.

Kendall Jenner

Caitlyn and Linda divorced in 1986, and the future gubernatorial candidate married Kris Jenner (née Kardashian) in 1991. The pair were married until Caitlyn transitioned in 2015. From her third marriage, Caitlyn had two daughters. Kris had Kendall, 25, in November 1995. As an adult, Kendall has become a fashion icon and a reality star from her appearances on KUWTK. Besides fashion and reality TV, Kendall has also shown that she has an entrepreneurial spirit, by starting the liquor brand The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast.. While Caitlyn and Kendall clearly have a strong bond, her dad has admitted that she’s closer with her younger sister Kylie, 24. “Kendall and I have a lot in common,” Caitlyn said in a January interview on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast. “She’s very athletic. We kind of both had the same attitude towards life and get along very well. But Kendall’s off doing her own thing. “

Kylie Jenner

Kris gave birth to Caitlyn’s youngest biological daughter Kylie, 24, in August 1997. Like Kendall, the youngest Jenner also made appearances on KUWTK. Other than the reality show, Kylie also has shown her keen business-sense by launching her own beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie’s been dating rapper Travis Scott, 30, since 2017, and the pair have a daughter Stormi Webster, 3, together. The couple announced that they have a second baby on the way in September 2021. Kylie seems incredibly close with her dad, and the duo regularly have dinner together.

Kourtney Kardashian

With her marriage to Kris, Caitlyn also gained four step-children from the entertainment mogul’s marriage to Robert Kardashian. Kris’ eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian, 42, was born in 1979. Kourtney has three kids of her own Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with her ex Scott Disick. While Kourtney is currently dating blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Caitlyn was a vocal supporter of his stepdaughter getting back together with her ex in a September 2020 interview.

Kim Kardashian

Kris’ second daughter with her late ex-husband was Kim Kardashian, 40, who was born in October 1980. While Kim is perhaps best-known for KUWTK, the reality star and beauty icon has plenty of other business ventures, including her businesses KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrances. She was also married to rapper Kanye West from 2014 until they separated in January 2021. She has four kids with the Yeezus rapper: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. In recent years, Kim has become more politically active, but don’t expect to see her campaigning for her step-dad anytime soon. Caitlyn revealed in a May 2021 interview that she asked her kids to not promote her campaign on social media.

Khloé Kardashian

Kris’ third daughter Khloé, 37, was born in June 1984. Like her sisters, she was a fixture on KUWTK. Besides her most famous reality series, Khloé has done a lot of work in television, appearing on other game and reality shows, like The Celebrity Apprentice in 2009 and co-hosting The X Factor in 2012. She’s also hosted the shows Kocktails with Khloé and Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian. Khloé has one daughter True, 3, with her on-and-off boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson. Khloé seems very close with her stepdad and defended her, when she was allegedly dating Sophia Hutchins, 25, who is nearly 50 years younger than Caitlyn.

Robert Kardashian

Kris’ only son Rob Kardashian, 34, was born in March 1987. Named after his dad, Rob also appeared on KUWTK. He has one daughter Dream Renee, 4, with his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna. When Caitlyn came out as trans, Rob immediately voiced his support in a 2015 tweet. Although initially supportive, it appears that the two grew distant. Caitlyn said she hadn’t “had a serious conversation with [Rob] in years,” in a 2017 episode of The View, via ET.