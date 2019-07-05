Brandon Jenner Claims He’s ‘Closer Than Ever’ With Dad Caitlyn But Brody Says She’s ‘Never Really Around’

Brandon Jenner considers his relationship with Caitlyn to be ‘great,’ and even revealed what son-father activities they still enjoy in an exclusive chat with HollywoodLife.

Brandon Jenner’s comments about his relationship with Caitlyn, 69, rang a much different tune than his brother Brody’s confessional about their dad on The Hills: New Beginnings. “It’s great. It’s great. It’s really good. [Caitlyn and I are] close. We’re closer than ever,” Brandon EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, who dropped by our Los Angeles office while promoting his new solo EP Plan On Feelings. And apparently, those memories of the 38-year-old singer driving in race cars with Caitlyn aren’t so distant! “Those are the things we do together, yeah,” Brandon revealed when we brought up Caitlyn’s adventurous hobby.

Driving around the race track isn’t the only way Brandon and Caitlyn bond these days. “We do fly a lot, because we’re both pilots, so we like to go and fly,” Brandon told HollywoodLife. “We’ve got a little old plane that we can go and jump in and fly around and look for different airports to go to and then go have lunch, and stuff like that. So, we do a lot of that.”

Unlike Brandon, Brody sounded much less involved in Caitlyn’s daily life when the television personality opened up about their dad on the July 1 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings. “I didn’t really grow up with my dad. When I was really little, we got to spend a little bit of time. But when he started the family with the Kardashian family and all that, I didn’t really see much of him,” Brody admitted to his friends. After Caitlyn welcomed Brody and Brandon with ex-wife Linda Thompson, 69, she went on to marry her next wife at the time, Kris Jenner, 63, and they welcomed Kendall and Kylie in 1995 and 1998, respectively. Later, in a private confessional, Brody added that his dad was “just never really around,” spare for “maybe once every couple years.”

Brody added that he doesn’t “expect too much” from Caitlyn now, but did commend the Olympic decathlon star for her 2015 transition: “I was just getting to know Bruce, and then Bruce became Caitlyn. Caitlyn is a totally different person than Bruce. It’s her true self, but Bruce was always holding a lot back and being somebody totally different.”