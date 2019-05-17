Khloe Kardashian Defends Caitlyn Jenner, 69, Being With Younger Sophia Hutchins, 23

While Caitlyn Jenner and Sohpia Hutchins’ age difference – 46 years – may be notable to some, Khloé Kardashian said that Sophia is ‘not bothering anyone’ in a new podcast interview.

A few years ago, when Caitlyn Jenner, 69, publicly revealed that she is a transgender woman, the KarJenner family all had different reactions – and Khloé Kardashian, 34, definitely had a hard time processing. But now, the middle sister is nothing but supportive of Caitlyn and her relationship with Sophia Hutchins, 23. “I believe that she is a transgendered [sic] woman as well,” Khloé said in a podcast interview to divorce attorney Laura Wasser on “Divorce Sucks!” about Sophia. Khloé continued in the clip, which E! News received a clip of, “She’s really sweet. She’s younger, but she’s not bothering anyone. She’s super sweet.”

Khloé also reminisced to 2015, when Caitlyn first came out as trans. She recalled that her family had a difficult time hearing about Caitlyn coming out on the news and not directly from Caitlyn. But four years later, Khloé and Caitlyn are back to a healthy relationship. “When I see Caitlyn, it’s fine,” Khloé said. “I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle, I think for all of us, at first the transition. Not because she was transitioning, I think, from just how it was all handled.”

“But I also think when your emotions die down, you’re able to really look at everything, we’re all humans and we’re all trying to figure it out,” Khloé continued. “We all have our own sh*t. I could only imagine how difficult that had to be to tell your children something like that. But at the time, information was withheld from us. And we had to find out through either media channels and other things, and I think our feelings were hurt. Now we’re all in a really good place. We all just want everybody to be happy with whoever they are.”

We’re so happy that the family has moved on from the pain they felt initially during that time in Caitlyn’s life. Since Caitlyn attended the last Kardashian family Christmas party, maybe she’ll make future appearances back on their reality television show again, since she used to be one of the main characters.