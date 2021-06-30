‘The Hills’ Preview: Brody Jenner & Audrina Patridge Finally Reveal Their Relationship Status

Things get super awkward on ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’, when Heidi forces Brody and Audrina to answer some invasive questions.

The June 30 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings is sure to be a dramatic one, as this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek shows Brody Jenner and Audrina Patridge being forced to discuss their relationship status. Previously, they had admitted to kissing each other, but after Heidi Montag learns Audrina recently slept at Brody’s house, she digs for more info.

It all starts when the cast sits down for a group dinner. Heidi asks Audrina what she did a few nights ago, and Audrina says she went to Catch restaurant. Brody and Frankie Delgado admit they joined Audrina, and Heidi jokes that she should have been invited — even thought she wouldn’t have been able to go.

Heidi then asks if they all went out after, and Brody shakes his head no. But Spencer Pratt seems to hint that Brody was up to something. Clearly, he knows something we don’t know.

Anyway, after a few more seconds pass, Brody points to Audrina and everyone gasps. Apparently, Audrina slept at Brody’s. Kristin Cavallari actually confirmed that when she spoke to Heidi two days prior and said she met up with Brody the next morning, and he brought Audrina with him.

So what did happen behind closed doors after they dined at Catch? Well, that’s still up for debate. As you can see in the clip above, Brody says they “had a good time” and Audrina says “it was fun”, but the details are scarce.

And Audrina says Brody is just like her “best friend” — “it’s not weird like that”, she adds. It may not be weird for her, but it’s definitely weird for Brody’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, who’s at the same table listening to them talk about their alleged romance.

“It’s a little insensitive”, Kaitlynn says in a confessional.

Anyway, Audrina admits she and Brody have kissed here and there, but “there’s never been any tongue” involved. Brody, however, has told Spencer otherwise, so no one knows what they’ve really done.

Watch the full clip above. Then, catch new episodes of The Hills: New Beginnings Wednesdays at 9pm on MTV.