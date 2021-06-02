‘The Hills’ Preview: Heidi Montag Blasts Brody Jenner As An ‘A**hole’ During A ‘Drunk’ Argument

Brody Jenner claps back at Heidi Montag in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the June 2 episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’.

Does Brody Jenner try to “control” his girlfriend, Amber‘s, drinking? That’s what Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge hinted at during last week’s episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, and when this week’s June 2 episode picks up, Brody will be lashing out at them for saying such a thing.

As you can see in the EXCLUSIVE two-minute preview above, when Brody asks Heidi about what was said, Heidi said, “She can do whatever she wants,” to which he claps back and says, “No s***, Heidi. I know that.”

“So let her do whatever she wants,” Heidi then says, but Brody reminds her that she doesn’t know anything about his relationship with Amber, so she should mind her own business. “You’re butting in our relationship,” he says, but Heidi disagrees. “No I’m not,” she says.

“I just don’t want her to get blackout wasted, and then I have to deal with it,” he says.

Heidi tells Brody to “take a breath” because he’s “hyped up”. Then, in her confessional, she says that he “doesn’t have a right to start judging everyone” just because he’s decided not to drink anymore. “I don’t know when he became the fun police,” she says.

Back in her conversation with Brody, Heidi tries defending herself some more, but he’s had enough. He says she’s “too drunk” to talk in a civilized manner, and she calls him an “a**hole”. Meanwhile, Amber remains quiet throughout the entire conversation. Awkward!

Want more drama? New episodes of The Hills: New Beginnings air Wednesdays at 9pm on MTV.