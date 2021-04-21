Chrissy Teigen Reveals How Kim Kardashian’s Really Doing After Kanye West Split: She ‘Gave Her All’

Chrissy Teigen says that her pal Kim Kardashian really ‘tried her best’ when it came to making her marriage to Kanye West work before finally filing for divorce.

Kim Kardashian, 40, put up with a lot from husband Kanye West, 43, in their final year of marriage. From his ill-fated 2020 “presidential run,” spending so much time away from his wife and their four kids on his ranch in Wyoming, to his outbursts on social media claiming he wanted to divorce Kim, the 40-year-old reality star never said a bad word about him. The SKIMS founder’s pal Chrissy Teigen, 35, is confirming that Kim “gave her all” to make their marriage work, saying that she “tried her best” at her union with the rapper. Ultimately, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on Feb. 19, 2021.

The Cravings cookbook author appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tues. Apr. 20, and what quite honest when a fan asked, “What is the status of John’s relationship with Kanye right now and have they been in touch since the news of the divorce with Kim broke? And how is Kim doing?” Chrissy’s husband, singer and musician John Legend, 42, had worked creatively in the past and was formerly friends with Kanye. The pair had a falling out in 2018 over Kanye’s support of Donald Trump‘s presidency. The EGOT winner also shaded people as “reckless” if they planned to actually vote for Ye in his 2020 presidential bid.

“I will say I have definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye. If anyone knows Kanye, it’s that he is that he goes off the grid. It’s hard to ever contact Kanye,” Chrissy began part one of the fan’s question. “But Kim is doing okay. I know Kim gave her all for everything and it’s honestly a shame it didn’t work out. Because I saw them being a forever relationship. I really did. But I know she tried her best,” the purple robe-clad former model continued.

Kim and Kanye have four young children together — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and 23-month-old Psalm — and she worked so hard to keep up the marriage for the sake of their family. But with Kanye spending so much time away in Wyoming, along with his ongoing battle with bipolar disorder where he refused to take his medication, the two ultimately drifted apart.

Kim has been focused on raising their children, along with building her business empire including SKIMS solutionwear and KKW Beauty. Meanwhile, Kanye has vacillated between his devotion to building his Sunday Services and commitment to God, his Yeezy clothing and footwear line and his promises to deliver a new album, which tends to end up beset by delays. But at the end of the day, both are now officially billionaires in 2021 thanks to their business savvy.

Chrissy’s husband John explained his complicated relationship with Kanye in a May 2020 interview with the UK newspaper The Sunday Times. “I’m not trying to disown Kanye because I still love him and love everything we’ve done together creatively. But we were never the closest of friends,” he explained.

When asked if Kanye’s support of Trump increased the distance between them, John didn’t solely blame his and Ye’s rift on the president. “I just think we’re doing our own thing. He’s up in Wyoming. I’m here in LA. We’ve both got growing families, and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it’s just part of the natural cycle of life.”