Incredible! Kanye West had the ultimate entrance as he appeared to walk on water, creating the illusion with a clear plexiglass platform underneath the lake.

Kanye West, 43, is ever the entertainer. The Graduation rapper and his two oldest kids, North, 7, and Saint, 4, created a social media sensation by walking on water at his Sunday Service in Atlanta, Georgia on Sept. 6. While the trio appeared to float above the lake, the illusion was created by the installation of clear plexiglass underneath the water which was captured on camera by wife Kim Kardashian, 39, and KarJenner BFF Lala Anthony, 39.

The Yeezy designer has previously taken his popular Sunday Service event — which he began back in 2019 — on the road to places like his hometown of Chicago, IL as well as Paris during Fashion Week. For the Atlanta date, Kanye invited Joel Osteen, 57, to deliver a sermon as well as the Lakewood Church to perform. “I’m watching these fine young men and women that look like they’re walking on water and it takes me back to a time where Jesus invited Peter to walk on water,” Joel said during his speech, captured on video by Kim.

“I can imagine Peter thought, ‘Jesus, what are you talking about? That’s impossible. I can’t do that.’ I think we all have that at times in life where God’s telling us to do something…and we don’t feel qualified,” he added, also standing in the water. “We don’t have the experience. ‘I can’t sing like them. I can’t invent like Kanye,'” Joel went on. Of note, Kanye and the televangelist previously hosted an event on Nov. 17 at Joel’s church.

“God doesn’t put a dream in your heart and then not give you the ability to do it. I’ve learned in life, you have to choose between your comfort and your calling…Peter heard the calling. ‘Come on out here.’ But Peter was comfortable in the boat with the other disciples. It was easy to get comfortable even in dysfunction,” Joel also said in his speech.

“Sunset Sunday Service in Atlanta,” Kim wrote, including videos of choir members dressed in white performing on the same plexiglass platform as well as her and Lala on a golf cart with their kids. Other photos also revealed that rapper 2Chainz, 42, joined the service. “Just checked out another Sunday Service…good way to start the week off !!! SOMEBODY GOTTA Cday coming up #virgoseason,” the rapper captioned a photo of himself with Kim and Kanye.