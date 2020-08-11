2 Chainz Urges Formerly Incarcerated Americans To Vote: ‘This Election Matters’

2 Chainz is doing his part to ensure that ALL Americans register to vote before the 2020 presidential election. And that includes the formerly incarcerated, who may not know that they’re eligible.

2 Chainz is here with an important message: register to vote, and then vote in the 2020 election. The rapper, 42, teamed up with Michelle Obama‘s voting organization When We All Vote for a special PSA aimed at formerly incarcerated Americans, like himself, who may not understand their rights. “For those of you who have been through those unfortunate circumstances, I would like to notify you about some of the things and give you some real clarity about voting and your rights,” he began.

He explained that it’s necessary to look up the law for the state where you live. In Vermont, Maine, and Washington, DC, for example, inmates never lose the right to vote — even while they’re incarcerated. To find out information about your specific state, click HERE. “I really feel like this election matters more than any other election of our lifetime,” 2 Chainz says in his PSA. “I want to do my part to spread the information because many people feel like their voice doesn’t matter or their vote doesn’t count, or they don’t even have the opportunity to do so.”

“So I feel like we’re spreading this small message to reach somebody out there who doesn’t think they have the chance to take this opportunity to vote on November 3,” he continued. “Register yourself to vote. Remember that your vote does matter. We need it. We need everybody’s voice in this particular moment. I feel like collectively, if we come together during this time, we can get done what we need to get done”

The good news is, that registering to vote is as easy as filling out the form below. So what are you waiting for? Don’t let 2Chainz down!