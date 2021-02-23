Scott Disick & Larsa Pippen: The Real Reason They Reunited Amid Kim Kardashian’s Divorce

Scott Disick and Larsa Pippen raised eyebrows when they were spotted out to lunch in Miami with Jonathan Cheban last weekend. Fans may recall Larsa’s falling out with the Kardashian family, which made the outing even more suspect.

Fans have expressed concerned about who Scott Disick is rubbing elbows with down in Miami. On February 19, the Keeping With the Kardashians star was photographed at Carpaccio restaurant in South Beach with Kim Kardashian‘s longtime BFF Jonathan Cheban and her former friend, Larsa Pippen — which made for an unlikely crew, seeing as the family cut ties with Larsa last summer. As for what sparked the reunion?

“Scott and Larsa all had lunch for Jonathan’s birthday and that’s what brought them all together. It had nothing to do with Kim or the family,” a source close to Scott, Larsa and Jonathan told HollywoodLife, exclusively, before explaining the dynamic between the group: “Jonathan and Scott have known each other forever and are good friends and Larsa and Scott know each other through Jonathan.”

The source went on to confirm that there’s “no bad blood between them despite the Kardashian fallout” and that Scott, Larsa and Jonathan all “consider themselves acquaintances.” Despite the past drama, Jonathan and Scott didn’t appear to be involved in Larsa’s rift with the Kardashian family.

During the lunch outing, “Marc Anthony was also there, and he sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to Jonathan,” the insider said, explaining, “It was just friends getting together for Jonathan’s birthday. Scott and Larsa are cordial and talk when they see each other.”

Scott’s girlfriend, 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin was also present at the lunch outing, and was photographed chatting with Larsa. Ironically, the group got together on the same day Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage.

Cheban, for his part, had separate birthday celebrations with the Kardashian family, including Kim, Kourtney and Kris Jenner in Calabasas, CA, following his trip to Miami. The sisters shared cute videos to Instagram Stories that showed Jonathan’s cake, which read: “You’re shoved so far up Kim’s a**”. — A real-life quote Kourtney hit Cheban with, along with a slap to the face, that aired during Kourtney & Kim Take Miami in 2013. Cheban turned 47 on February 21.

If you weren’t caught up on the drama, fans began speculating about a rift between Larsa and the Kardashian sisters in July 2020, when they unfollowed each other. The social media shakeup coincided with Kanye’s public rants, in which he threatened to divorce Kim on social media, among other erratic tweets. The SKIMS founder, at the time, explained that her husband’s actions were due to his battle with bipolar disorder at the time.

In November, Larsa sat down for a bombshell interview about her broken relationship with the famous family, and blamed Kanye for her falling out with Kim. She even went as far as to claim the rapper “brainwashed” his wife and the Kardashian-Jenner family against her.

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” Larsa said on the Hollywood Raw podcast, adding that Kanye used to call her during all hours of the night to “rant.” She went on to admit that the calls became so frequent that she was forced to “block” Kanye’s phone number, which she assumed made him unhappy.

Although the drama was “hurtful” for Larsa, she explained that “if Kanye feels that he and Kim are better off without me, then let them be without me. I’m okay with that,” she admitted, later adding, “This shall pass, too.”