Amelia Hamlin Cheers On BF Scott Disick In Daisy Dukes & A Crop Top As He Goes Jet Skiing In Miami

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are living it up in Miami together! On Feb. 19, the model bared her toned tummy in a white top and cut-off denim shorts while she watched the ‘KUWTK’ star jet-skiing in the ocean.

Amelia Gray Hamlin looked on as boyfriend Scott Disick shredded waves while on a jet ski in Miami on Friday. The 19-year-old model, who was spotted standing on a dock, showed off her amazing figure in a crop top and daisy dukes. She stepped out in casual sneakers and sported a pair of tinted aviators.

Meanwhile, Scott, whose pink hair couldn’t be missed, stood up on his jet-ski in other candid shots. He donned a white tee, dark Talentless shorts from his loungewear brand, and more importantly, a life jacket. Additionally, the father of three wore a gold designer watch on his left wrist.

Amelia and Scott eventually reunited on land, where they were pictured standing near a dark Land Rover vehicle with the doors open. It’s unclear if anyone else joined the pair on the water in Miami — although, it was just the twosome who were captured in the new photos.

Scott and Amelia have been in Miami for a few days, where they were surprisingly spotted out with former Kardashian confidant, Larsa Pippen. On February 20, the couple stepped out for lunch with Scottie Pippen‘s ex, and Kim Kardashian‘s longtime BFF Jonathan Cheban. The group was photographed sitting outdoors at South Beach’s Carpaccio, where they were also joined by Scott’s youngest son Reign, 6. That same day, Amelia and Scott enjoyed dinner with his three kids — sons Reign, and Mason, 11, and daughter Penelope, 8 — who he shares with ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott and Amelia, who’s the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, first stepped out together at a Halloween party on October 31. The outing marked the start of a string of public outings and PDA moments between the couple, who have an 18-year age difference. Just before Christmas, Scott and Amelia were photographed touring homes together in Los Angeles, which led fans to believe things are moving fast between them.

The fairly new couple made their relationship “Instagram official” on February 13, when Scott took to Instagram to share two photos of the lovebirds enjoying an Italian dinner while cuddled up together. “Why so serious,” he joked in the caption of one photo. In the second snap, which showed the pair smiling, the self-proclaimed Lord followed up with, “Just kiddin.”